Mountain West Financial Announces New Specialty Products Division
A Western United States Mortgage Lender Making Homeownership A Reality Since 1990
"We have successfully promoted down payment assistance programs over the years and generated more affordable housing awareness while helping thousands of first-time homebuyers fulfill their dream of homeownership. By creating a specialty operations center, we are taking our commitment to another level. Often times, down payment assistance second mortgage programs are misunderstood during the home buying process because each program has a distinctive set of qualifying criteria which can add to the complexity of underwriting and processing of a loan application. Our specialty operations center is put together with a dedicated team who is more familiar with the intricacies of the various specialty programs and understands the requirements to help assist deserving homebuyers with their home purchase and make the process quicker and smoother for all involved, from the loan officer, to the realtor and most importantly the new homeowner" said Tonya Todd, SVP Strategic Products. Mountain West Financial is excited to see this new division help even more families achieve the dream of homeownership.
Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/
