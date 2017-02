Mountain West Financial Announces New Specialty Products Division

A Western United States Mortgage Lender Making Homeownership A Reality Since 1990

-- Mountain West Financial is proud to announce the new Specialty Products Division. This division will be led by Kellee Smith, Operations Manager and Tonya Todd, SVP of Strategic Products. The focus is primarily on affordable housing while furthering our mission of providing sustainable homeownership products and solutions. Many of these products require more training, knowledge and effort but providing this service and expertise allows Mountain West Financial to truly make a difference in the communities. "Since 1990, what has set Mountain West Financial apart in our industry has been our dedication to homeownership and 1time homebuyers. The primary reason we flourished during the mortgage meltdown was our focus was on the homebuyer and strengthening communities. By creating this team of knowledgeable personnel and providing them state of the art resources, our impact to this segment will be even greater. Last year 13% of our production was in affordable housing products and this year with our focused approach we will surpass 15%" said Gary Martell, Jr., President of Mountain West Financial, Inc."We have successfully promoted down payment assistance programs over the years and generated more affordable housing awareness while helping thousands of first-time homebuyers fulfill their dream of homeownership. By creating a specialty operations center, we are taking our commitment to another level. Often times, down payment assistance second mortgage programs are misunderstood during the home buying process because each program has a distinctive set of qualifying criteria which can add to the complexity of underwriting and processing of a loan application. Our specialty operations center is put together with a dedicated team who is more familiar with the intricacies of the various specialty programs and understands the requirements to help assist deserving homebuyers with their home purchase and make the process quicker and smoother for all involved, from the loan officer, to the realtor and most importantly the new homeowner" said Tonya Todd, SVP Strategic Products. Mountain West Financial is excited to see this new division help even more families achieve the dream of homeownership.Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 35 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com , or visit www.mwfinc.com . Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/