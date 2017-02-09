News By Tag
Zim's Max-Freeze to provide free samples at Beach Blast race
After embracing beach running for a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon, participants in the Beach Blast race will be ready for relief. Zim's Max-Freeze will be there for them.
Zim's Max-Freeze is a sponsor of the race, which will take place on Sunday, February 19, in Santa Monica, California.
Designed for athletes, active lifestyles and weekend warriors, Zim's Max-Freeze provides a fast-acting, cooling effect that is soothing when applied to sore, aching muscles and joints. It offers temporary pain relief when it is needed most, especially after running long distances. As a sponsor of the race, brand ambassadors for Zim's Max-Freeze will hand out samples of the topical pain relief gel to runners as they complete the course.
"The Beach Blast race is for beach lovers. Participants will get an amazing view of the Santa Monica beach, pier and the Pacific Ocean," said Mark Smith, Perfecta Products' director of marketing and sales. "The race will be small and informal, but still fun. We are excited to be part of it, handing out samples of Zim's Max-Freeze to participants."
Zim's Max-Freeze contains the organic ingredients aloe vera, arnica and ilex along with vitamin E and tea tree oil. It does not contain parabens, sulfates or coloring, and is not tested on animals.
Zim's Max-Freeze is sold at major food, drug and mass retailers nationwide. It is a popular choice among runners to battle muscle aches and pains in the hamstrings, quads, knees, calves, feet, joints and lower back – areas that can be strained when racing long distances.
Zim's Max offers a line of over-the-counter products that combine the best of nature with science. From temporary pain relief to skin care, the Zim's Max line aims to expand consumers' options for quality topical products.
To learn more about the Zim's Max brand visit www.zimsusa.com.
About Zim's® Max
Based in North Lima, Ohio, Zim's Max is a dynamic line of naturally-based consumer products distributed by Perfecta Products, Inc. The Zim's Max product line features different over-the-counter solutions, formulated with naturally-based herbal ingredients for pain relief, skin care, diabetics and first aid. Zim's Max was founded over 60 years ago to help cement workers with their dry, cracked hands and feet with its flagship product, Zim's Max Crack Creme. Today, Zim's Max products can be found in nearly every major retailer in North America. For more information, visit www.zimsusa.com or call 800-319-2225.
About the Beach Blast race
The Beach Blast race will give runners the chance to complete a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon. The race takes place on the Santa Monica beach path, starting near Crescent Bay Park in Santa Monica, California. This small, informal event will have about 100 to 150 participants. Everyone participating will receive a medal and goodies. For more information, visit http://www.abetterworldrunning.com/
