Nuna Launches Evolution-Airy Version Of Award Winning Travel Cot
Upgraded features for baby (and beyond) include:
• mesh sides, floor and mattress combine to create the advanced air design™, allowing airflow from every angle
• mattress's zip-off design is machine washer and dryer safe
• ventilated mattress pulls away both heat and humidity
• ventilated mattress panels easily remove for deep cleaning
• no extras needed – even the organic sheet is included
• stylized fashion accents with new matching fabric and mesh with an updated fabric cut and sew design
While the travel cot comes with all the above new features, it still keeps to the unique design and easy, one-hand open and close fold functionality just like its little brother, the SENA™, and little sister, the SENA™ mini.
"At Nuna, our goal is make smart baby gear – in both style and function. We continuously strive to make improvements to our gear and the SENA aire series is a result of just that. Our design was already considered award winning by numerous juries, but we feel the upgrades made will make parents and baby alike more comfortable,"
The SENA aire will retail for $299.95 and launch in four fashions, Suited, Night, Graphite, and Safari. The SENA aire mini will retail for $199.95 and launch in the Night and Graphite fashions. Both designs are slated to launch in early 2017, and will include the bassinet attachment, an organic sheet and a travel bag with the purchase. Additional accessories are available to purchase separately. For more information on Nuna's chic innovative line of baby gear, please visit http://www.nuna.eu.
About Nuna
In 2007, Nuna debuted their first design in Holland. Since then, their creations continue to blend gallery-worthy looks with the reality of having kids as their line of offerings expands. Nuna curates materials to be more mindful and implements testing practices to be the toughest in the industry. Staying true to their Dutch designers' value of "less is best" allowed Nuna to grow into a complete collection of elite baby gear, sought after by parents with impeccable taste whom aspire to live their new life with baby the way it should be—smart, safe, simple and beautiful. For more information, visit http://www.nuna.eu.
