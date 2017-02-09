 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Nuna Launches Evolution-Airy Version Of Award Winning Travel Cot

 
 
Nuna SENA aire
Nuna SENA aire
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Nuna, a collection of smart baby gear inspired by Dutch designers, just made parents' lives even easier with the debut of their next generation, all-inclusive travel cots, the SENA™ aire and SENA™ aire mini. The SENA series is known by stylish families all over the globe for its superior function (it is the only travel cot family on the market that allows the bassinet to fold with the frame – all with just one hand) as well as fashionable aesthetic. The SENA aire series brings all of this to the table with its updated design that now delivers maximum airflow for unparalleled relaxation.

Upgraded features for baby (and beyond) include:

• mesh sides, floor and mattress combine to create the advanced air design™, allowing airflow from every angle

• mattress's zip-off design is machine washer and dryer safe

• ventilated mattress pulls away both heat and humidity

• ventilated mattress panels easily remove for deep cleaning

• no extras needed – even the organic sheet is included

• stylized fashion accents with new matching fabric and mesh with an updated fabric cut and sew design

While the travel cot comes with all the above new features, it still keeps to the unique design and easy, one-hand open and close fold functionality just like its little brother, the SENA™, and little sister, the SENA™ mini.

"At Nuna, our goal is make smart baby gear – in both style and function. We continuously strive to make improvements to our gear and the SENA aire series is a result of just that. Our design was already considered award winning by numerous juries, but we feel the upgrades made will make parents and baby alike more comfortable," said Joy Nissen, President of Nuna USA.

The SENA aire will retail for $299.95 and launch in four fashions, Suited, Night, Graphite, and Safari. The SENA aire mini will retail for $199.95 and launch in the Night and Graphite fashions. Both designs are slated to launch in early 2017, and will include the bassinet attachment, an organic sheet and a travel bag with the purchase. Additional accessories are available to purchase separately. For more information on Nuna's chic innovative line of baby gear, please visit http://www.nuna.eu.

###

About Nuna

In 2007, Nuna debuted their first design in Holland. Since then, their creations continue to blend gallery-worthy looks with the reality of having kids as their line of offerings expands. Nuna curates materials to be more mindful and implements testing practices to be the toughest in the industry. Staying true to their Dutch designers' value of "less is best" allowed Nuna to grow into a complete collection of elite baby gear, sought after by parents with impeccable taste whom aspire to live their new life with baby the way it should be—smart, safe, simple and beautiful. For more information, visit http://www.nuna.eu.

Brandy Shuman | Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
