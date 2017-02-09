 
Love Your Nose After Liquid Rhinoplasty

 
 
Liquid Rhinoplasty
Liquid Rhinoplasty
 
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Unhappy with your nose? You're not alone. In fact, more than 200,000 people in the U.S. sniff out a surgeon to correct their bumps, beaks, and bridges with a scalpel every year. But what if you're not ready to for such a permanent nip of your nose? If you've been researching in-office procedures, you've probably heard of the non-surgical nose job, otherwise known as "liquid rhinoplasty," or the "injectable nose job" treatment.

Rather than going under the knife with six months to a year of recovery time, these procedure use injectable fillers—most commonly hyaluronic acid ones like Restylane and Juvederm or calcium hydroxyapatite (Radiesse)—to immediately camouflage, alter, and shape a person's nose without invasive surgery.

They're a great way to enhance, correct, and minimize certain nasal features, including creating an instant bridge, hiding humps, or adding contour to a wide nose, making it appear visually smaller and more symmetrical. Plus, there are a host of other benefits:

Instant results! Procedures take less than 30 minutes.
Affordable: Injectables cost a fraction of the surgical alternative.
No downtime: You're in and out the same day.
It goes the distance: Results last from nine to 16 months.
It's completely reversible! Not satisfied with your results? A small amount of "filler eraser" can be injected to bring back your original look.

Not feeling the look of your nose due to oily skin, blackheads, or broken capillaries? Here are a few tips on how to keep these pesky problems at bay:

Oily Skin

• Reach for face washes with ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acids.
• Don't wash your face excessively: it can lead to overproduction of oil in the skin.
• Moisturize daily with an oil-free moisturizer to keep skin in balance.

Blackheads

• Reach for topical face washes and topical applications containing salicylic acid, which can help control the accumulation of oil in your pores.
• Get regular facials help to keep your pores clear of debris.
• Look for products with vitamin A, which will not only keep your pores clear but also combat fine lines and wrinkles.

Broken capillaries

• Find out the cause: many factors can cause this to happen, including genetics, excessive sun exposure, even allergies.
• Laser treatments are the only way to treat existing broken capillaries. Pulsed dye, KTP and YAG lasers are quick treatments that can help the cause.
• Don't pick or squeeze your skin.

For more information visit: http://www.estheticamd.com/

Esthetica MD
***@gmail.com
Source:Esthetica MD
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Click to Share