Love Your Nose After Liquid Rhinoplasty
Rather than going under the knife with six months to a year of recovery time, these procedure use injectable fillers—most commonly hyaluronic acid ones like Restylane and Juvederm or calcium hydroxyapatite (Radiesse)—to immediately camouflage, alter, and shape a person's nose without invasive surgery.
They're a great way to enhance, correct, and minimize certain nasal features, including creating an instant bridge, hiding humps, or adding contour to a wide nose, making it appear visually smaller and more symmetrical. Plus, there are a host of other benefits:
• Instant results! Procedures take less than 30 minutes.
• Affordable: Injectables cost a fraction of the surgical alternative.
• No downtime: You're in and out the same day.
• It goes the distance: Results last from nine to 16 months.
• It's completely reversible! Not satisfied with your results? A small amount of "filler eraser" can be injected to bring back your original look.
Not feeling the look of your nose due to oily skin, blackheads, or broken capillaries?
Oily Skin
• Reach for face washes with ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acids.
• Don't wash your face excessively:
• Moisturize daily with an oil-free moisturizer to keep skin in balance.
Blackheads
• Reach for topical face washes and topical applications containing salicylic acid, which can help control the accumulation of oil in your pores.
• Get regular facials help to keep your pores clear of debris.
• Look for products with vitamin A, which will not only keep your pores clear but also combat fine lines and wrinkles.
Broken capillaries
• Find out the cause: many factors can cause this to happen, including genetics, excessive sun exposure, even allergies.
• Laser treatments are the only way to treat existing broken capillaries. Pulsed dye, KTP and YAG lasers are quick treatments that can help the cause.
• Don't pick or squeeze your skin.
For more information visit: http://www.estheticamd.com/
Esthetica MD
