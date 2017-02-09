News By Tag
NEW Rain Bird® LFX300 Low Flow Sprinkler Provides Efficient, Flexible Irrigation
Sprinkler's small footprint and operational flexibility are ideal for low-volume agricultural, greenhouse and nursery applications
"At Rain Bird, we're keenly aware that farmers and growers are seeking irrigation systems and components that can help them continue to grow beautiful, healthy crops with less water," said Mary Nichols, marketing manager for Rain Bird's Agri-Products Division. "That's why we engineered the new LFX300 Low Flow Sprinkler for superior distribution uniformity, easy field maintenance and maximum versatility."
The LFX300 is ideal for low-volume applications in under-tree or overhead configurations, including orchard and field irrigation, environmental control, crop cooling and dust control. Constructed of engineered thermoplastic materials for durability and weather resistance, the sprinkler features a simple, three-part design that includes its body, nozzle and brake assembly with attached deflector.
Five different color-coded nozzles in sizes ranging from 0.040" (1.02 mm) to 0.060" (1.52 mm) are available, as well as two flow-control nozzles at 0.35 gpm (79.5 l/h) and 0.50 gpm (113.6 l/h). These nozzles, as well as three preassembled brake assemblies with attached, color-coded deflectors with trajectories of 9º and 15º can be easily switched out to maximize operational flexibility. All nozzles and brake assemblies simply snap into place with visual indicators to ensure correct positioning and easy maintenance in the field.
Cost-effective and easy-to-install mounting options and accessories are also available for the LFX300. Stakes in various sizes are available in steel, fiberglass or preassembled PVC. By choosing from a variety of adapters, users can make the sprinkler even more versatile.
"Since 1933, Rain Bird has designed and manufactured the most efficient, flexible irrigation systems for farms and growing operations everywhere,"
For more information about the new LFX300 Low Flow Sprinkler, including detailed specifications and performance charts, visit www.rainbird.com/
ABOUT RAIN BIRD CORPORATION:
Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely. Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-
