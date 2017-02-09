News By Tag
Win a Study Abroad Opportunity with Actuality Media
The Changemaker in Your Community Competition invites university students to produce a three to five-minute short film on a local person or organisation making a sustainable impact on chronic social or environmental problems.
The grand prize is a 100% scholarship towards a 2017 Actuality Media Documentary Outreach in Peru, Nepal, Nicaragua or Morocco to study the art and practice of filmmaking while telling stories about solutions that improve our world.
Program Director Robin Canfield said the competition was an invaluable opportunity for students to win a meaningful international study experience with Actuality Media.
"We believe everyone has it in them to tell a good story, and I'm excited to see the fantastic, community-supporting films that are made for this competition,"
"We look forward to having the winning filmmaker join us on a Documentary Outreach this year so we can help them hone their storytelling skills."
Mr Canfield said the Changemaker In Your Community Documentary Competition (http://www.actualitymedia.org/
"Every community has changemakers with stories worth telling, and this contest is a great way to raise awareness," he said.
"Sometimes what a changemaker really needs is to have more people know about them and what they do. This competition is the perfect platform to address that issue."
The competition begins 12 February 2017, with final submissions accepted no later than 15 March, 2017.
For more information visit http://www.actualitymedia.org/
ABOUT ACTUALITY MEDIA
Founded in 2011 by Robin and Aubrie Canfield, Actuality Media is a service-learning production organisation coordinating programs for media students and emerging filmmakers to connect with changemakers around the world to tell stories that matter. Actuality Media's programs provide a unique platform to produce short documentaries that showcase individuals and organizations who are making a sustainable impact on chronic social and environmental problems in grassroots innovative ways. To date, Actuality Media's programs have produced 82 documentaries and micro-documentaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Turkey, Morocco and Colombia across a range of categories, from the environment and human rights to social justice.
