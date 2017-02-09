 
February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Tulsa, OK

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
TULSA, Okla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Pete West as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Tulsa, OK Chapter.

Pete has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and specializes in helping individuals increase liquidity, safety and rate of return, while reducing internal cost and taxation in their assets.  He incorporates a decision matrix tool that empowers an individual to make informed decisions that lead to maximum effectiveness and efficiency in their portfolio.

Pete is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, with a B.A. in Business Administration.  He has received the designation of Chartered Financial Consultant from the American College and is a member of the National Association of Insurance Advisors.  Pete and his wife Linda reside in Tulsa, OK.  They have a daughter, Emily, son in law, Nevin White, who are both doctors.  Pete is active in his church, enjoys a round of golf with good friends, and likes walking his two Labradors, Bella and Raven.

AFEA is thrilled to have Pete join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
