The Outlets At Orange Hosts Presidents' Day Super Sale With "Huge" Savings February 17 - 20

-- The Outlets at Orange is hosting itswhere Orange County area residents have an exclusive chance to receive deep discounts and blow-out deals from the center's already 70% off reduced prices. Presidents' Day is the first major shopping weekend of the year and the final days for power shoppers to receive the lowest prices on winter merchandise.The Outlets at Orange is the ultimate shopping destination to start the year off right in style. Area-fashionistas will enjoy finding deals on spring's hottest new trends from almost all of The Outlets at Orange's 120 brand-name retailers, including The Bloomingdale's Outlet store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5and more.The Outlets at Orange provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend. Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Buster's, Lucky Strike Lanes, Vans Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres.Whether area-residents are taking the long weekend to indulge in some "R & R" or are taking advantage of all the savings to be had, visit The Outlets at Orange for the ultimate destination to find incredible Presidents' Day Sale savings – all under one roof at a great value.For more information please call (714) 769-4000, visit www.TheOutletsAtOrange.com or follow The Outlets at Orange's Presidents' Day Super Sale Weekend on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/OutletsAtOrange, on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/OutletsAtOrange and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/OutletsAtOrange.The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premiere outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes The Bloomingdale's Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Nike Factory Store, Under Amour, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Ann Taylor Factory Store and more. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation.The Outlets at Orange, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon Property Group, is located at the intersection of I-5 and State Highways 22 and 57 in Orange, CA, minutes from Disneyland. It is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.The Mills, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.