Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts to be Honoured at Night of Heroes
Peter Inch to Represent Service Experts in London for Community Living London Fashion Show
After the wildfire forced nearly 80,000 Albertans to leave behind their homes, valuables, and lives, Roy Inch & Sons pledged to match every $10 donated by customers to support those affected. With many generous donations, Peter Inch was able to present the Red Cross with a cheque for $8,621.32. Further, the province of Alberta also pledged to match all Red Cross donations, extending the reach of Inch's efforts to provide relief and support to those affected by the Fort McMurray fire.
"I truly believe that we should help people in need. That's what makes us Canadian," said Inch. "When I heard about the devastation in Fort McMurray, it was a natural reaction to help. We have sister centers in Alberta that suggested we help raise funds to support the many in need from this tragedy. Our customers answered the call and gave generously."
Community Living London, in collaboration with families and the communities, is dedicated to supporting people with developmental disabilities to live fulfilled lives. The Annual Night of Heroes Fashion Show pairs community heroes like Inch with individuals supported by Community Living London, who together showcase their best moves on the runway. Tickets for the event are available for $50.
"I was in shock when I received the call to participate in the Night of Heroes from Community Living London," added Inch. "I feel humbled by this recognition, but am also very honoured to accept it on behalf of all my co-workers at Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts."
(LONDON, ONTARIO) Roy Inch & Sons Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing is located at 3500 White Oak Road, Unit B-1 in London, and can be reached at (226) 270-1164 or www.royinch.com. In addition to London, the company serves the communities of Port Stanley, St. Thomas, Ingersoll, Strathroy, Sarnia, Forest, and Woodstock.
Service Experts is North America's largest heating and air conditioning service company, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,000 homes and businesses, on average, each working day.
