 
News By Tag
* Executive Search
* Life Sciences
* Digital Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Toft Group Executive Search Announces Leadership Team Expansion

Lucy Lu will Lead San Francisco Growth as Senior Vice President
 
 
Lucy Lu
Lucy Lu
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Search
Life Sciences
Digital Health

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Executives

SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Toft Group Executive Search, a global life sciences and healthcare executive recruiting firm, today announced that Lucy Lu has joined the leadership team.  As Senior Vice President, Lucy will support Toft Group's entrepreneurial, rapidly growing clients in northern California.

"We are thrilled to have Lucy Lu as the newest member of our experienced team based in San Francisco. She brings 25+ years of biotech industry experience to the role, having personally served in executive level roles for growing companies including Roche Diagnostics, Crescendo Biosciences, and Genentech," commented Robin Toft, President & CEO of Toft Group. "Lucy is incredibly skilled at building life science executive teams, and she represents an important addition to better serve our valued customers seeking top tier talent for their growth stage companies."

Before joining Toft Group, Lucy was the Chief Commercial Officer for iNDx Lifecare Inc., a point-of-care diagnostic startup, and SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Crescendo Bioscience Inc. She previously served as the Head of the U.S. Chief Technology Office for Roche Diagnostics, based in California and Basel, Switzerland. Additionally, Lucy held various life sciences marketing and product development positions at Roche Applied Sciences and PE Applied Biosystems (now Thermo Fisher Scientific). In her early career, she devoted 10 years to drug R&D at Genentech and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Lucy is currently a board member of Life Science Angels (LSA). She is also the chairperson of its member education program to provide LSA members with deep angel investment knowledge to build their successful investment portfolios.

About Toft Group Executive Search

Toft Group Executive Search is "Changing the Future of Medicine, One Relationship at a Time" and we take pride in the fact that our work helps our clients accelerate getting novel products to market. Named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company (http://www.thetoftgroup.com/news-and-events/press/toft-gr...) and a Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Life Sciences, we are a global retained executive search firm that is 100% dedicated to life sciences & healthcare industries.  Our customers include biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. With offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston, we assist a wide range of local, national and international companies - from venture backed start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, visit www.thetoftgroup.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@thetoftgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Search, Life Sciences, Digital Health
Industry:Biotech
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017
Toft Group Executive Search PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share