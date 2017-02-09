News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jacksonville ENT Surgery welcomes new Medical Assistant
Lejla Juklo has joined the team and will rotate between the five locations.
Juklo is a graduate of Fortis College, where she made the Dean's list with a 3.8 grade point average and received an award for perfect attendance. She previously worked at the Internal Medicine Association of Jacksonville where she also assisted providers, took patient's vital signs and assisted with various patient testing.
Juklo is originally from Bosnia and is fluent in both Bosnian and English. She has been a resident of Jacksonville for 13 years and currently lives on the Southside. When she is not working, Juklo enjoys spending time with her family, bowling and traveling.
About Jacksonville ENT Surgery
Jacksonville Ent Surgery specializes in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions in both adults and children. They offer a broad range of options for quality medical and surgical treatment for problems related to the head and neck. Their areas of expertise include sinus and allergy, hearing and balance, snoring and sleep apnea, adult and pediatric ENT, thyroid and glandular, head and neck surgery, throat and voice, and tinnitus treatment. They also work closely with patients who may be considering a procedure for facial plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery in conjunction with an ENT surgery. Jacksonville ENT Surgery has five locations; three in Jacksonville, one in Jacksonville Beach and one in Lake City. For more information, visit http://jacksonvilleentsurgery.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse