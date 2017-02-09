News By Tag
New Home2 Suites to be Built in Overland Park, Kansas
St. Louis, Mo.-based Midas Hospitality to manage 123-room extended-stay hotel
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, will manage the hotel. The builder is MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, which is the sister company of Midas Hospitality. The architecture firm is Gray Design. All three companies are based in St. Louis, Mo.
"We are extremely excited about developing and operating our second Home2 by Hilton." said J.T. Norville, Midas Hospitality's co-founder and managing member. "Backed by one of the industry's best brands, the Home2 product will serve both the transient and extended stay demand in the Overland Park, Kansas market."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 11 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
MC Hotel Construction, which is also located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, MO, specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states. MC Hotel Construction builds for leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood and Legacy Suites. For more information, call (314) 339-6600 or visit http://www.mchotelconstruction.com.
