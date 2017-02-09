Country(s)
Badger Sheet Metal Works Features Rare Steel Fabrication Shop Capabilities
Badger Sheet Metal Works has built a reputation as a versatile steel fabrication shop by leveraging capabilities that include a dedicated clean space for stainless steel projects. The venerable metal fabrication Green Bay, Wisconsin company has been providing high-quality services to a wide range of customers for nearly a century. Its move into a custom-designed facility in 2008 opened additional opportunities for steel fabrication on a larger scale.
"Customers depend on us to deliver custom orders that meet precise standards for a variety of purposes," said Kenny Coe, Director of Sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "Our clean environment is relatively rare for a steel fabrication shop, which gives us an advantage when it comes to servicing customers in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and food and dairy sectors."
The clean room meets stringent 3-A Sanitary Standards that promote food safety and public health. Modern CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining equipment enables the Badger Sheet Metal Works team to attain exceptionally tight tolerances for top-quality products.
The company produces a wide range of traditional sheet metal fabrication products, also known as mild steel, including air filtration tanks, guards and ducts, and items for the material handling, mining and paper industries.
Badger Sheet Metal Works is capable of producing large steel fabrication projects such as industrial heaters and dryers, water treatment tanks and other large tanks, electrical shelters, control rooms, and ovens for the food industry, and heavy-plate fabrication jobs such as pump bases, medical devices and fracking equipment.
The company employs a Certified Weld Inspector (CWI) to ensure its welding team has a clear understanding of weld qualifications for every job.
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its teams specialize in the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, general metal fabrication, steel enclosures, healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, mining industry fabrication, welding, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' steel fabrication shop call Kenny Coe, Director of Sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/
