ELEMENTS ONE at Innovation Zone of HPA Tech Retreat
Award-winning All-in-One SAN/NAS Server and Storage Appliance Enables a Wide Range of Applications, Including Avid, to Share Media Files Natively
ELEMENTS ONE enables customers to work in a heterogeneous SAN or NAS environment to share media files natively across all platforms and non-linear editing and VFX applications, including Avid MediaComposer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from one application to any other application, reducing maintenance efforts and eliminating complicated workarounds. Its embedded outstanding workflow enhancement feature set comprises useful everyday tools such as task and file managers, a comprehensive user and rights management, which are all standard features and controlled via a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of-operation.
The truly unique advantage of ELEMENTS' exceptional software innovations though, is its exclusive and easy-to-use Media Library (http://mam.elements.tv/
The extraordinary software package is embedded in all of ELEMENTS' state-of-the-
ELEMENTS ONE and the Media Library will be demonstrated at the Innovation Zone (Booth# 210) of the HPA Tech Retreat (Hyatt Regency44-600 Indian Wells Ln., Indian Wells, CA 92210).
Visitors of the HPA Tech Retreat are invited to join ELEMENTS' "Breakfast Round Table" on Wed, 22nd February at the resort where specialists will lead a discussion on how to make Quantum StorNext™ storage solutions accessible for Avid Media Composer and enhance media workflows.
ABOUT ELEMENTS
ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS' StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.
ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstrasse 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-
ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850
www.elements.tv
ELEMENTS PR Contact:
Desert Moon Communications
Harriet Diener (PR)
harriet@desertmoon.tv
P +1 845 512 8283
Harriet Diener
***@desertmoon.tv
