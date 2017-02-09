Country(s)
Sussex IM Adds New Large Format, High Performance Injection Molding Press
Fast, versatile and modular, this state-of-the-art Krauss MX 850-8100 delivers maximum speed AND precision, for shorter cycles – on even the most demanding assignments …
The MX series is considered an industry reference in the world of big injection molding machines. The fastest machines of their size on the market, MX machines are engineered to deliver sustained performance under demanding conditions. Versatile and modular, the MX series are high-performance machines engineered for fast cycles, minimal mold wear, best melt quality, maximum platen parallelism and very low production costs.
"This is the type of cutting-edge equipment that delivers the robust process capabilities our growing roster of customers expects and deserves," said Phil Salzman, SussexIM's Vice President of Operations. "In combination with our unparalleled team of professionals, we are poised to deliver superior productivity – domestically – on the most challenging and complex jobs. Even on assignments with components that have a significant level of detail over large surface geometries, our customers will benefit from the rock-solid performance of our new KM MX."
Added Paul Caprio, President of Krauss Maffei North America, "Our MX injection molding machine can handle a mix of large parts, family molds and their growing mix of high cavitation tooling systems. This is an ultra-high precision system with unbeatable versatility. SussexIM customers can expect shorter cycle times and increased productivity on even the longest production runs."
According to SussexIM's Salzman, the MX's rugged production system is engineered for sustained productivity. "Additional customer benefits include outstanding melt quality and absolute platen parallelism, fast cycles and high yield of good parts, high production flexibility, and fast turnarounds.
"With this equipment, we can handle large molds making large components and also run a high cavity mold (such as 32, 64, or 96) making many smaller components,"
ABOUT SUSSEXIM
SussexIM is a full-service, fully automated supplier that solves problems to satisfy consumer needs. The company's capabilities include B-to-B and, now, B-to-C – with the addition of its new Sussex Brands division. Customers – in markets that include consumer goods, cosmetics packaging, healthcare products, agriculture products and industrial applications – benefit from accelerated time-to-market, thanks to the company's streamlined decision-making capabilities and shortened supply chains.
SussexIM's end-to-end suite of services extends from product design to warehousing. Importantly, the company has extensive automation design capabilities and an in-house, dedicated staff of automation engineers.
SussexIM, founded in 1977, and centrally located in the greater Milwaukee metropolitan area, recorded annual double-digit growth over the last five years. For more information, visit: http://sussexim.com.
