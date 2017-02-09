Attention: Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of a print management and printer repair company

Media Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a long-standing commercial landscaping company located in the Northern suburbs of Chicago. The Company has been active for almost 70 years and offers landscape maintenance, landscape construction and snow and ice management.The Company has numerous loyal and long-term clients, some of whom have been with the Company for over 30 years, in the Northern, Northwestern and Western suburbs of Chicago. Clients include property management, insurance, retail and healthcare companies.There is room for growth as the current owner has chosen to maintain the Company's current size for a number of years. The Company has maintained its strong reputation with its clients and is well positioned to expand its customer base.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603