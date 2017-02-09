 
Industry News





Slick of the Shock Mob returns as Slick Million Dollar Beats

 
ATLANTA - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The founder of Billionaire Brand Investment Group (BBIG) is best known on the East Coast as Tony Mafia the industry executive, talent manager, and founder of Tha Hunga Games Artist Showcase and widely known on the West Coast as rap pioneer and producer, Slick of the Shock Mob. Slick has never been a stranger to the industry, previously serving as songwriter, recording artist, and in-house producer at First Kut Records under the leadership of late industry pioneer, Morey Alexander. Slick has worked with several artists and featured on several compilations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, B-Legit, Peter Gunz, and E-40.

One of the hardest working professionals in the industry returns as Slick Million Dollar Beats of Billionaire Brand Boys, the official production organization under the BBIG umbrella and operated jointly with award-nominated songwriter, recording artist, and producer, Marlo Da Martian Bloxson. The versatile production style of Slick Million Dollar Beats can be best defined as West Coast meets Dirty South blended with hints of Space Age Soul. The production duo has a growing catalog of hits ready in various genres, and most recently finalized production for some internationally distributed recording artists who will be releasing projects very soon. Slick's most recent production for California based Samoan rap star, Day Day King titled, West Coast 4 Life charted into 2017 on both National 200 and Independent Top 125 DRT charts for a total of 3 months! Slick has finalized a partnership deal for BBIG with Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services that is set to launch in March 2017.

Connect with him at http://tonymafia.uniscopedistribution.com/
Billionaire Brand Boys
