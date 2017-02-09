News By Tag
Slick of the Shock Mob returns as Slick Million Dollar Beats
One of the hardest working professionals in the industry returns as Slick Million Dollar Beats of Billionaire Brand Boys, the official production organization under the BBIG umbrella and operated jointly with award-nominated songwriter, recording artist, and producer, Marlo Da Martian Bloxson. The versatile production style of Slick Million Dollar Beats can be best defined as West Coast meets Dirty South blended with hints of Space Age Soul. The production duo has a growing catalog of hits ready in various genres, and most recently finalized production for some internationally distributed recording artists who will be releasing projects very soon. Slick's most recent production for California based Samoan rap star, Day Day King titled, West Coast 4 Life charted into 2017 on both National 200 and Independent Top 125 DRT charts for a total of 3 months! Slick has finalized a partnership deal for BBIG with Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services that is set to launch in March 2017.
Connect with him at http://tonymafia.uniscopedistribution.com/
