Case Medical's Sterilization Containers Receive FDA 510k Approval for STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer
The SteriTite® container system has previously been cleared for all current sterilization modalities including V-PRO hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, STERRAD hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilizers, gravity displacement, pre-vacuum steam and ETO sterilization. The SteriTite® universal container system consists of a family of rigid reusable containers and inserts that provide effective reusable sterilization packaging for operating room instruments and surgical devices.
"We pride ourselves on having the first and only universal sterilization container system on the market designed to eliminate duplicate inventory and significantly reduce costs for medical device reprocessing."
The SteriTite® container for use in STERIZONE® VP4 is uniquely available in either solid or perforated base. Each SteriTite® container, whether for steam or low-temperature, contains an offset vent pattern to secure a disposable filter for bacterial barrier filtration and to avoid compromising the contents. Various instrument trays as well as stacked baskets and inserts including insert boxes, brackets, posts, partitions and racks provide the ultimate in instrument protection and secure devices for sterilization, transport and storage within the container.
In addition to the sterilization container line, Case Medical, Inc. manufacturers a line of case carts, asset management software and environmentally-
About Case Medical
Case Medical is a nationally recognized Tier-1 Diversity Supplier, WBE, SBE, FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified manufacturer of safe, sustainable, and cost effective products for instrument processing. Visit our website www.casemed.com or call 888-227-CASE (2273) for more information about our company and our products for infection prevention.
Sustainable Products for a Safer World.
Aerienne Cunningham
Director of Marketing
***@casemed.com
