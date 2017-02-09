News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICAO TRIP Strategy Strengthens Border Control Efforts
World Border Security Congress organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Casablanca, Morocco on 21st-23rd March 2017.
"The ICAO TRIP strategy is designed to assist States in enhancing the fight against terrorism, reducing cross-border crime, and combating various threats to international civil aviation," he highlighted. "It supports efforts relating to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2178 and 2309, as well as State capacities relating to the establishment, protection, and management of citizen identity to permit more dependably secure travel document production and border control systems."
As part of the 'Identity and Biometrics at the Border – Compliance, Application and Implementation' session at this year's World Border Security Congress in Morocco, 21-23 March, Florian Forster, Head, Immigration and Border Management (IBM), Department of Migration Management (DMM), International Organization for Migration (IOM) will discuss the ICAO TRIP strategy in detail.
This session will see contributions from:
- Don Enrique Belda Esplugues, Deputy Director General of Communications and Information Systems for Security, Ministry of Interior, Spain; and
- Ben Ball, Government Market Director, Crossmatch
This will discuss how ease of travel for bona fide travellers has not become less burdensome, it has become more complicated despite new technologies such as biometrics and e-visas. How can biometrics can be implemented in compliance within legal, privacy and data protection requirements. And be more effectively applied and integrated with trusted traveller programmes and other data sources to ensure the integrity of the traveller to speed up the travel process?
Another related session includes discussions on:
Standardization of Systems and Making Advanced Passenger Information (API) Work
There are many trusted traveller programmes available, yet few integrate and communicate to create a more global benefit of passenger clearance and information sharing. Standardization of systems has not occurred despite lots of talk at ICAO, IATA. Is it possible for standardisation to occur and how can API and PNR sharing be made to work more effectively?
Latest confirmed speakers at the World Border Security Congress include:
• Abdellatif Amrani, Director of Prevention and Litigation, Customs Administration and Indirect Taxes, Morocco
• Ulrik Ahnfeldt-Mollerup, Programme Officer, United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT)
• Johann Wagner, UNCCT Senior Border Advisor, United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre
• Vice Admiral Ari Soedewo, Head of Maritime Security Board, Republic of Indonesia
• Major General Abul Hossain, ndc, psc; Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh
The World Border Security Congress is a high level 3 day event that will discuss and debate current and future policies, implementation issues and challenges as well as new and developing technologies that contribute towards safe and secure border and migration management.
Supported by the Ministry of Interior of Morocco, Organization for Security & Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), European Association for Airport and Seaport Police (EAASP), International Security Industry Organisation, National Security & Resilience Consortium and International Association of CIP Professionals, the World Border Security Congress is the premier multi-jurisdictional transnational platform where the border protection, management and security industry policy-makers and practitioners convene annually to discuss the international challenges faced in protecting borders.
For the full Congress programme, speakers and more details about the event visit World Border Security Congress (http://world-
Tony Kingham
Director
KNM Media
Tel: +44 (0) 208 144 5934
Email: tony.kingham@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse