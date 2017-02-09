 
News By Tag
* Naples Homeowners Insurance
* Jupiter Auto Insurance
* Florida Life Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tamarac
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Property Insurance With The Marcus Group

 
TAMARAC, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your loved ones been going through life without a safety net? Being fortunate enough to acquire assets is a great thing, but it also means you need to be sure to protect them. That is why it is critical to contact The Marcus Group about a high quality insurance policy. They will work tirelessly to set you up with a plan that fits the needs of you and your family.

There are many different types of insurance offered by The Marcus Group, including property insurance. The right homeowners plan can cover destruction and damage to your house, theft and destruction of personal items, and living expenses during an uninhabitable time. You can find a number of different property insurance plans, including:

Florida Secondary Home Insurance

Florida Mobile Home Insurance

Renters Insurance in Florida

Florida Condo Insurance

Florida Flood Insurance

Do you and your loved ones need to find a quality insurance plan, for a price that makes sense? The Marcus Group will bring you auto insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and everything in between. Instead of leaving all of your assets on the line, every single day, it is time to acquire some much needed peace of mind. Contact The Marcus Group, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.myflainsurance.com or call (877) 578-9280.
End
Source:The Marcus Group
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Naples Homeowners Insurance, Jupiter Auto Insurance, Florida Life Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Tamarac - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share