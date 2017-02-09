 
News By Tag
* Storytelling
* Utah Magician
* Richard Hatch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ogden
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Storytelling, Magic & Music in Ogden February 17th

Magician Richard Hatch, violinist Rosemary Hatch and pianist Jonathan Hatch will present a program of storytelling, theatrical magic and classical music in South Ogden at a fundraising house concert for the Story Crossroads Festival
 
 
Richard & Rosemary Hatch performing "Tamasudare" (Photo by Levi Sim)
Richard & Rosemary Hatch performing "Tamasudare" (Photo by Levi Sim)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Storytelling
Utah Magician
Richard Hatch

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Ogden - Utah - US

Subject:
Events

OGDEN, Utah - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- At 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, the Hatch Academy of Magic &Music will feature a family friendly performance of storytelling, magic and music at the Tobin home in South Ogden to raise funds for the Story Crossroads Festival.

This performance marks the South Ogden debut of the Hatch family and they are excited to be making it on behalf of Story Crossroads, an annual Utah-based festival featuring professional and community storytellers.

The 60 minute program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature music by Bach, Kreisler and Saint-Saens along with magic and stories by Punx, Vernon and Robert-Houdin. Also featured will be Richard Hatch's original story, "Taro-san the Fisherman and the Weeping Willow Tree," told using the traditional Japanese feat known as "Nankin Tamasudare", accompanied by Rosemary's performance of Michiyo Miyagi's "Haru no Umi" (The Sea of Spring).

A suggested donation of $15 per person is requested. Seating is very limited. To RSVP and for details on the location of the Tobin home and directions, call or text Shanna Tobin at (801) 547-5656 or email her at shannatobin@usa.net.

For additional information on the Story Crossroads Festival, check out the website: www.storycrossroads.com

About the performers:

Richard Hatch holds two graduate degrees in Physics from Yale University, but finds it easier apparently to violate the laws of nature than to discover them. A childhood interest in magic became a lifelong obsession after he met and was encouraged by the German magician Fredo Raxon in 1970. A full time professional "deceptionist" since 1983, Richard moved with his wife, violinist Rosemary Kimura, to Houston, Texas in 1985, shortly after winning first place in the annual New England Close Up Magic Competition in Worcester, Massachusetts. For several years he honed his craft entertaining the guests as one of the house magicians at Houston's Magic Island Nightclub before devoting himself exclusively to private and corporate work, traveling internationally on behalf of his clients. Richard is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is a lifetime member of the Society of American Magicians.  Until recently he was also co-owner with Charlie Randall of H & R Magic Books, the world's largest purveyors of magic books (www.magicbookshop.com). Among magicians he is perhaps best known for his research on the identity of "S. W. Erdnase", the mysterious author of the 1902 classic, Artifice, Ruse and Subterfuge at the Card Table, and as the translator from German into English of works about Johann Nepomuk Hofzinser (1806 – 1875), Paul Potassy, and the first four volumes of Roberto Giobbi's acclaimed Card College course of card manipulation. A graduate of Logan Junior High and Logan High School, Richard and his wife Rosemary moved to Logan in October 2010 where they opened the Hatch Academy of Magic and Music (http://www.hatchacademy.com) in the historic 1878 Thatcher-Young Mansion in January 2011. Richard serves on the board of Logan's Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

Rosemary Kimura Hatch received her Masters degree from the Yale School of Music and her Bachelors Degree with Performer's Certificate from the Eastman School of Music. She has studied Chamber Music with the Fine Arts, Tokyo and Cleveland Quartets and with Raphael Hillyer. She has performed with the New Haven, Hartford, San Antonio and Houston Symphonies and with the Houston Grand Opera. Her principle private instructors have been Sergiu Luca, Syoko Aki, Peter Salaff, Charles Castleman and Martha Katz. As a teacher herself she has been on the faculty of Music Schools in New Haven, Milwaukee and Houston. She currently teaches privately at the Hatch Academy of Magic and Music in Logan. She and Richard Hatch were married in 1982 and have two children, Catherine and Jonathan.

Jonathan Hatch has studied piano with Paul Krystofiak at St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas and with Sophia Gilmson at the University of Texas in Austin. He has also worked as a Veterinary Technician and is currently exploring an interest in the visual arts. In 2013 he was given the Little Bloomsbury Promising Artist Award.

The Hatch Academy of Magic & Music is an educational institution in Logan, Utah offering private and group instruction in sleight-of-hand and violin performance.

Contact
Richard Hatch
Hatch Academy of Magic & Music
***@hatchacademy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hatchacademy.com Email Verified
Tags:Storytelling, Utah Magician, Richard Hatch
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Ogden - Utah - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hatch Academy of Magic & Music PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share