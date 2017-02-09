News By Tag
Storytelling, Magic & Music in Ogden February 17th
Magician Richard Hatch, violinist Rosemary Hatch and pianist Jonathan Hatch will present a program of storytelling, theatrical magic and classical music in South Ogden at a fundraising house concert for the Story Crossroads Festival
This performance marks the South Ogden debut of the Hatch family and they are excited to be making it on behalf of Story Crossroads, an annual Utah-based festival featuring professional and community storytellers.
The 60 minute program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature music by Bach, Kreisler and Saint-Saens along with magic and stories by Punx, Vernon and Robert-Houdin. Also featured will be Richard Hatch's original story, "Taro-san the Fisherman and the Weeping Willow Tree," told using the traditional Japanese feat known as "Nankin Tamasudare", accompanied by Rosemary's performance of Michiyo Miyagi's "Haru no Umi" (The Sea of Spring).
A suggested donation of $15 per person is requested. Seating is very limited. To RSVP and for details on the location of the Tobin home and directions, call or text Shanna Tobin at (801) 547-5656 or email her at shannatobin@
For additional information on the Story Crossroads Festival, check out the website: www.storycrossroads.com
About the performers:
Richard Hatch holds two graduate degrees in Physics from Yale University, but finds it easier apparently to violate the laws of nature than to discover them. A childhood interest in magic became a lifelong obsession after he met and was encouraged by the German magician Fredo Raxon in 1970. A full time professional "deceptionist"
Rosemary Kimura Hatch received her Masters degree from the Yale School of Music and her Bachelors Degree with Performer's Certificate from the Eastman School of Music. She has studied Chamber Music with the Fine Arts, Tokyo and Cleveland Quartets and with Raphael Hillyer. She has performed with the New Haven, Hartford, San Antonio and Houston Symphonies and with the Houston Grand Opera. Her principle private instructors have been Sergiu Luca, Syoko Aki, Peter Salaff, Charles Castleman and Martha Katz. As a teacher herself she has been on the faculty of Music Schools in New Haven, Milwaukee and Houston. She currently teaches privately at the Hatch Academy of Magic and Music in Logan. She and Richard Hatch were married in 1982 and have two children, Catherine and Jonathan.
Jonathan Hatch has studied piano with Paul Krystofiak at St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas and with Sophia Gilmson at the University of Texas in Austin. He has also worked as a Veterinary Technician and is currently exploring an interest in the visual arts. In 2013 he was given the Little Bloomsbury Promising Artist Award.
The Hatch Academy of Magic & Music is an educational institution in Logan, Utah offering private and group instruction in sleight-of-hand and violin performance.
