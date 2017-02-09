News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tetra4D 3D PDF Products Now Support 3D Printing Workflow, Enhances App-like Functionality of PDF
The Tetra4D 2017 portfolio enables the creation of data rich 3D PDFs that provide an even more interactive and richer experience, functioning like an application.
"Our customers start using 3D PDFs for particular workflows, and quickly realize how they can expand the use of 3D PDFs in other processes and workflows throughout the organization,"
Enhanced Format Support:
The 2017 Tetra4D portfolio now provides support for the industry standard JT 9.5 export, which supports interoperability and archiving workflows, as well as a new standard format – the 3D Manufacturing Format (3MF), a 3D printing format that allows design applications to send full-fidelity 3D models to a mix of other applications, platforms, services and printers. The 3MF format supports multiple types of information including colors, materials, etc. and allows companies to focus on innovation, rather than on basic interoperability issues, and it is engineered to avoid the problems associated with other 3D file formats. As 3D printing becomes more and more prevalent in the industry, being able to support 3D printing workflows is important for manufacturers, especially for prototyping processes.
Tetra4D 2017 products provide updated CAD readers that support the latest versions of major CAD formats, including NX11, SolidEdge ST9, and SolidWorks 2017. In addition, the STEP reader and writer have been enhanced to support the validation properties features (STEP AP242) that enable users to validate a CAD data translation process..
Tetra4D Enrich Gets More Interactive and Dynamic:
Tetra4D Enrich helps people create interactive 3D PDFs easily and quickly. A Tetra4D Enrich document functions more like an application than a standard 3D PDF, and the enhancements made to the 2017 version add to the interactivity and app-like functionality found in Tetra4D Enrich-created PDFs.
The new search capability can be inserted in the PDF document to enable search operations based on the 3D information that exists in the document. The available search criteria can be set by the author of the PDF document in order to control what kind of Search will be accessible to the consumer of the document (e.g.: Attributes: The search will be performed on all the attributes that are linked to the parts from the 3D annotation).
The new "Search" feature in Tetra4D 2017 products can be inserted in the PDF document to enable search operations based on the 3D information that exists in the document.
Another new capability allows customers to define how text fields present in the PDF document are populated. It is, for example, easy to define how a title block (having several different text fields) will be populated when the 3D CAD information is added into the document, e.g.: from 3D file attributes, from CAD model attributes, from imported information (via an xm l file). It is also suitable for template documents, since the text fields that have been assigned with a specific way to populate those fields will be updated when new 3D content is added into the template.
Another new capability allows users to control how the results of a search are displayed in the 3D scene, and how the parts corresponding to a selection in a table are emphasized. Search results can be emphasized by color, color and opacity or through isolation.
When it comes to adding 3D attributes to the 3D PDF, enhancements have been made to easily manage errors through the automatic creation of a log file which provides the user with detailed information about the imported attributes and mapping errors (if any).
And finally, to help users get the most out of their Tetra4D Enrich experience, a new help menu has been added to redirect the user to various resources related to templates and how-to guides to create the templates, and getting started videos.
The complete Tetra4D portfolio of 3D PDF solutions - Tetra4D Automate, Tetra4D Converter and Tetra4D Enrich - can be purchased through our global network of authorized resellers (http://www.tetra4d.com/
For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/
For more information:
Angela Simoes
Tech Soft 3D
1567 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100,
Bend, OR - 97702, USA
415-302-2934
info@techsoft3d.com
http://www.tetra4d.com
http://www.techsoft3d.com
This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net
Contact
Tech Soft 3D
***@techsoft3d.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse