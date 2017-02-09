News By Tag
RightFitPlans.com Medicare Insurance Plan Online Enrollment Platform
RightFitPlans.com, (Agents Legacy Group, LLC), recently launched a self-service, no cost, Do It Yourself Medicare enrollment platform for seniors. They currently serve Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico.
Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans are necessary policies for seniors to consider. By helping policyholders pay for the various "gaps" (coinsurance fees, copayments, and deductibles)
By comparing Medicare Insurance plans and rates, seniors can find which insurance plan is the "right fit" plan for them. Rightfitplans.com is a Bedford Texas company that has launched an online platform to provide seniors with a way to do plan by plan comparisons, including prescription drugs, of Medicare insurance plans. This includes Medicare Advantage, Medigap, and Prescription Drug Plans. The website was designed to empower seniors by informing them of their options to go along with Medicare. This includes plans, pricing, and online enrollment.
Rightfitplans.com helps seniors find the "right fit" Medicare insurance plan for their lifestyle and budget. This Medicare plan will be responsible for helping them with their medical bills and medication costs. Senior citizens are more likely to have higher medical and medication costs. With those high costs comes the importance of making an informed decision. If they were to choose the wrong plan, it could potentially cost them hundreds or even thousands of dollars more a year. Choosing the plan that is the "right fit" will ultimately not just benefit their health but also their pocketbook as well.
Their plan comparison website makes it so easy to read and compare, it is easily understood. This makes their website better than competing sites and presents the information on the various rates and plan choices in a simple manner. Seniors can even compare plans and rates without having to make an account. There is no need to worry about them contacting you without your permission and they will not give out your information to anyone else. Clients using RightFitPlans.com online enrollment platform can be their own agent.
Rightfitplans.com is there to assist by providing seniors with relevant and updated Medicare insurance plans and pricing. Along the way, if someone needs assistance they have experienced, licensed, Agents standing by on the phones. These professional Agents will help, guide and answer any questions a client has. If a client prefers to enroll the old fashioned paper and ink way, with their permission, they will go over the information over the phone and mail out an enrollment kit with directions and a return addressed postage paid envelope. They are just a toll-free phone call away.
Again, all these services are provided to seniors at no cost. The insurance carriers compensate them when someone enrolls in a plan they offer.
For Medicare insurance plan inquiries, pricing, and enrollment visit http://www.RightFitPlans.com or call toll-free (888) 457-1794.
Sonia Ashford
8884571794
sonia@rightfitplans.com
