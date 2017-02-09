 
News By Tag
* Texas Medicare Insurance
* Texas Medicare Advantage
* Texas Medicare Supplement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedford
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

RightFitPlans.com Medicare Insurance Plan Online Enrollment Platform

RightFitPlans.com, (Agents Legacy Group, LLC), recently launched a self-service, no cost, Do It Yourself Medicare enrollment platform for seniors. They currently serve Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico.
 
 
Sonia Ashford
Sonia Ashford
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Texas Medicare Insurance
Texas Medicare Advantage
Texas Medicare Supplement

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Bedford - Texas - US

Subject:
Services

BEDFORD, Texas - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RightFitPlans.com, (Agents Legacy Group, LLC), recently launched a self-service, no cost, Do It Yourself Medicare enrollment platform for seniors. They currently serve Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico. Seniors can now compare, choose and enroll in Medicare insurance plans online without having to be tech savvy. Seniors eligible for Medicare may now enroll from wherever and whenever, (with a valid enrollment period), it is convenient for them. Using a home computer, tablet or phone they are now just a click away from enrolling in a Medicare insurance plan.

Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans are necessary policies for seniors to consider. By helping policyholders pay for the various "gaps" (coinsurance fees, copayments, and deductibles) found in Original Medicare, a Medigap or a Medicare Advantage policy allows seniors to manage and secure their finances in a much more organized and cost conscious manner. Senior citizens now have the ability to educate themselves on the RightFitPlans.com enrollment system. Unlike most Medicare plan comparison sights their platform not only lets you compare and chose a plan, but, it also lets you fluidly enroll online in that plan as well.

By comparing Medicare Insurance plans and rates, seniors can find which insurance plan is the "right fit" plan for them. Rightfitplans.com is a Bedford Texas company that has launched an online platform to provide seniors with a way to do plan by plan comparisons, including prescription drugs, of Medicare insurance plans. This includes Medicare Advantage, Medigap, and Prescription Drug Plans. The website was designed to empower seniors by informing them of their options to go along with Medicare. This includes plans, pricing, and online enrollment.

Rightfitplans.com helps seniors find the "right fit" Medicare insurance plan for their lifestyle and budget. This Medicare plan will be responsible for helping them with their medical bills and medication costs. Senior citizens are more likely to have higher medical and medication costs. With those high costs comes the importance of making an informed decision. If they were to choose the wrong plan, it could potentially cost them hundreds or even thousands of dollars more a year. Choosing the plan that is the "right fit" will ultimately not just benefit their health but also their pocketbook as well.

Their plan comparison website makes it so easy to read and compare, it is easily understood. This makes their website better than competing sites and presents the information on the various rates and plan choices in a simple manner. Seniors can even compare plans and rates without having to make an account. There is no need to worry about them contacting you without your permission and they will not give out your information to anyone else. Clients using RightFitPlans.com online enrollment platform can be their own agent.

Rightfitplans.com is there to assist by providing seniors with relevant and updated Medicare insurance plans and pricing. Along the way, if someone needs assistance they have experienced, licensed, Agents standing by on the phones. These professional Agents will help, guide and answer any questions a client has. If a client prefers to enroll the old fashioned paper and ink way, with their permission, they will go over the information over the phone and mail out an enrollment kit with directions and a return addressed postage paid envelope. They are just a toll-free phone call away.

Again, all these services are provided to seniors at no cost. The insurance carriers compensate them when someone enrolls in a plan they offer.

For Medicare insurance plan inquiries, pricing, and enrollment visit http://www.RightFitPlans.com or call toll-free (888) 457-1794.

Contact
Sonia Ashford
8884571794
sonia@rightfitplans.com
End
Source:Agents Legacy Group, LLC
Email:***@rightfitplans.com
Posted By:***@rightfitplans.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas Medicare Insurance, Texas Medicare Advantage, Texas Medicare Supplement
Industry:Insurance
Location:Bedford - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share