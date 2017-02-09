 
Industry News





1 & 9 Chrome Shop Joins Power Heavy Duty

 
 
Listed Under

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Power Heavy Duty has announced the addition of 1 & 9 Chrome Shop as its newest member company. 1 & 9 Chrome Shop is located in the heart of Port Newark, New Jersey, and operates two convenient locations in Elizabeth and Newark, New Jersey.

1 & 9 Chrome Shop is a leading provider of parts and accessories for the medium and heavy duty truck industry, serving owner operators, fleets, and a sizable number of walk-in customers.

"The Power Heavy Duty team is pleased to welcome 1 & 9 Chrome Shop to our growing network," said Mark Iasiello, general manager of Power Heavy Duty. "Located in a densely-populated area of New Jersey, the employees at 1 & 9 Chrome Shop are committed to providing outstanding support to customers along with a robust selection of heavy duty truck parts."

For more information on 1 & 9 Chrome Shop, phone 908-469-6000. For more information on Power Heavy Duty, contact info@powerheavyduty.net, or visit www.powerheavyduty.net.

About Power Heavy Duty
Power Heavy Duty works to help independent distributors and service specialists of all sizes be competitive in today's market. From nearly 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Power Heavy Duty members provide customers with quality heavy duty parts from many of the industry's leading manufacturers. In addition to quality parts, many Power Heavy Duty members offer quality repair service backed by professionals with the experience and knowledge to help get trucks back on the road quickly. For more information, visit www.powerheavyduty.net.

For further product information, contact:
Jeff Paul
Vice President of Marketing
VIPAR Heavy Duty
815-893-5965
jpaul@vipar.com

For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy
Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com

Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
Email:***@marxgrp.com
