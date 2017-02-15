News By Tag
UMA'S English Academy Transforms to Educontra
The Academy had its website and Wordpress blog, where people got to learn about the processes involved in clearing the IELTS and the migration process. The site also had photographs of all its successful students. In 2014, UMA's English Academy became part and parcel of EduConTra, a venture by experienced ex- bankers and insurance officials. . Educontra is the brand image of the holding company, Ma Kalka Education Consultancy & Training Services Pvt Ltd. The Company is the accredited centre of Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai for its courses like JAAIB/DB & F/ CAIIB and DRA for UMA's English Academy is the Training Partner for the company. More courses were added like SAT Prep and MAT Prep. The company has already conducted 13 training programmes for Debt Recovery Agents. "Aim high, fly higher" is the tagline of the Company. Already four batches each of JAIIB and CAIIB have been trained so far. EduConTra runs admission-based courses, language-based courses, banking-based courses as also customized courses for bankers.
Now the company has an all-new revamped website www.educontra.com. The site gives an insight into the Company Directors, all the activities of the Company & its training partner, including testimonials of its students. Its blogs touch a variety of topics and are worth a read. The vibrant site has a lot to offer as of now, but promises to offer more in times to come, with material for its students aligned with online classes. So, this is a website to watch out for!!!
