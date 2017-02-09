News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker Releases "Jesus And Boys" On February 17, 2017
Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker Releases "Jesus And Boys" On Friday February 17, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
After enormous buzz surrounding her first album "I Want Love" released through the Spectra Music Group, Bethany Becker is releasing her second hit single "Jesus And Boys."
Radio programmers and music lovers are excited about the new song "Jesus And Boys" which is an incredible new crossover single.
Get the new single "Jesus And Boys" on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Get the entire Bethany Becker debut album "I Want Love" on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Call and request the hit single "Jesus And Boys" at your favorite radio station today!!
The official site for Bethany Becker may be found at http://www.BethanyBecker.com
Check out the Bethany Becker website for pictures, videos, music and to read all of her industry interviews with music publication from around the world.
Follow Bethany Becker on Twitter @Bethany_Becker
The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.SpectraMusicGroup.com
Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc
For interviews and more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse