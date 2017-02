Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker Releases "Jesus And Boys" On February 17, 2017

Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker Releases "Jesus And Boys" On Friday February 17, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

Bethany Becker "Jesus And Boys"

Contact

Spectra Music Group

info@spectramusicgroup.com Spectra Music Group

End

-- Spectra Music Group Recording Artist Bethany Becker Releases "Jesus And Boys" On Friday February 17, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!After enormous buzz surrounding her first album "I Want Love" released through the Spectra Music Group, Bethany Becker is releasing her second hit single "Jesus And Boys."Radio programmers and music lovers are excited about the new song "Jesus And Boys" which is an incredible new crossover single.Get the new single "Jesus And Boys" on iTunes here:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/jesus-and-boys-single/id1201302752Get the entire Bethany Becker debut album "I Want Love" on iTunes here:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/i-want-love/id1091805258Call and request the hit single "Jesus And Boys" at your favorite radio station today!!The official site for Bethany Becker may be found at http://www.BethanyBecker.comCheck out the Bethany Becker website for pictures, videos, music and to read all of her industry interviews with music publication from around the world.Follow Bethany Becker on Twitter @Bethany_BeckerThe official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.SpectraMusicGroup.comFollow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicIncFor interviews and more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com