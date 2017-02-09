JK2 Construction & Scenic receives 2017 Gator100 honor

Company recognized among innovative Gator-led businesses for second year

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Construction Industry:

* Construction Location:

* Apopka - Florida - US Subject:

* Awards

Contact

Will Wellons

***@wellonscommunication.com Will Wellons

End

-- JK2 Construction & Scenic has been named to the elite Gator100 list for the second year in a row based on its outstanding growth.The annual Gator100 list honors the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are owned or led by alumni of the University of Florida. This is the third year for the awards, which are sponsored by UF, the Warrington College of Business and the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center.To qualify, companies must have been in business for five years or more and had revenues of $250,000 or more in 2013. From January 2013 to October 2016, a UF alumnus or group of alumni must have owned 50 percent or more of the company, have served as chief executive or have founded the company and served on the senior management team.Companies are ranked by compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, over a three-year period. JK2 Construction & Scenic made the list out of hundreds of companies that applied."At JK2, we're always proud to be recognized for our outstanding work," said JK2 Founder and President Paul Holmes. "But being part of the Gator100 is even sweeter for us as proud UF alumni. Our outstanding education truly set the foundation for the success of our family construction business."JK2 was ranked 45 with a CAGR of 48.22 percent, up from number 72 in 2016. Both JK2 Construction and JK2 Scenic have experienced incredible growth over the last few years. JK2 Construction has completed several major projects at Universal Studios Orlando and several amenity centers for national home builders. Meanwhile, JK2 Scenic has grown revenue by 1,000 percent since 2013 and has recently completed major projects at both Universal Studios Orlando and Disney Springs.JK2 has three UF graduates currently in leadership roles within the company: President Paul Holmes, Construction Division Vice President Rick Amundson and Scenic Division Vice President Julie Holmes.Paul Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science with honors in business, followed by graduate studies at the School of Building Construction. Rick Amundson received a Bachelor of Building Construction degree. Julie Holmes was a Cum Laude graduate, earning a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and is a three-year letter winner of the University of Florida women's swimming and diving team.