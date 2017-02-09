Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Zombies" By Cedric Nye

 
February 2017





Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Zombies: Zombie Fighter Jango, Book 1" written by author Cedric Nye and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Zombies: Zombie Fighter Jango, Book 1" written by author Cedric Nye and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson. Now available in audiobook format worldwide, download your copy today!

Jango doesn't know it, but his vacation is about to go right to hell. However, the growing hordes of ravening undead aren't the only problems Jango is facing. His mind is breaking apart, and he is losing his grip on reality. With bloodthirsty panache, Jango kills humans and zombies alike with whatever weapons he can find. As his mind splinters, and then breaks, you will find out that "The Road to Hell Is Paved with Zombies." Get your gear, because the zombie apocalypse has begun! Warning: this book contains graphic violence and strong language. Listener discretion is advised.

Order your audiobook copy of  "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Zombies: Zombie Fighter Jango, Book 1" written by author Cedric Nye and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson  on audible:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/The-Road-to-Hell-Is-Paved-with-Zombies-Audiobook/B06X3RVMVZ/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srImg?qid=1487173116&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

