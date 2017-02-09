Small Biz Web Design Studio Launches Advanced WordPress Website Design Services

Company says that new services would help their clients build more 'robust' websites.

-- Businesses and individuals in LA looking to get their own website have a whole new reason to rejoice as, the leading Los Angeles Web Design Company (http://www.smallbizwebdesignstudio.com/design, have launched advanced WordPress Website Design Services. The announcement was made at the company headquarters in LA today.WordPress is a(CMS) that helps people to create their own websites from scratch by using an easy to use interface instead of raw coding like in HTML website design. WordPress websites are easy to maintain, versatile and adaptable. This is the reason why a majority of the websites on the internet today are built on the WordPress CMS platform.Small Biz Web Design Studio has stated that their advanced services would help their clients make the most of WordPress 4.7.1, the latest version of the CMS platform. Speaking about the services, the company spokesperson said "The latest version of WordPress has a lot of new features. It has only been launched just a few days ago. Therefore, a website that makes the most of the new features would get a huge first movers advantage in today's competitive field. Since we have always been focused on giving our clients the edge over the rest, we have upgraded our WordPress website design services so that our clients can stay a step ahead".The spokesperson also stated that the new services would help their clients create a modern and an efficient website. "We have ensured that our clients could build more robust websites that could deliver the high level of performance that is desired of a modern day website", the spokesperson added. The company also stated that they would be making the process of website designing more efficient so that their clients could design more efficient websites without spending a fortune.The company has stated that both their new and existing clients could get the services. They have requested their interested clients to get in touch with them over the phone, or sending them an email or by filling in a form on their website."Once, we receive the request, we would have a detailed discussion with the client about what they want and how we can help them achieve it". The spokesperson has expressed the desire that the new services would help them serve them more customers and become one of the most trusted WordPress