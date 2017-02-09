News By Tag
Father-Son Duo Continues Family's 110-Year Movie Legacy
Peter and Tom Alexander are making movies, music, and history
Tom composed the soundtrack for his son's independently produced movies, "Connections"
"We literally work across the hall from each other," Peter says, "I'll be in the middle of editing drone footage I shot or tweaking a scene, while Dad is in the other room working out a piece of music for the film. It's pretty cool."
Tom and Peter continue a legacy in movies that began when Tom's grandfather, Thomas Alexander (Alexopoulos)
"The movie business sort of happened by accident for my grandfather,"
Tom Alexander took a few detours over the years, but none too far from his cinema roots — radio, TV, and music. "The business chose me," Tom Alexander continued. "It was in my blood. Now I write screenplays, voice act in cartoons, and work in radio. More and more though, my work is moving toward music composition."
Is a move from Miami to LA for the youngest Alexander in the cards? "You can bet on it," Peter says. "It's where everything is happening." The father-son team often work under a collective known as Alexander Brothers Entertainment. The name is dedicated to Tom's dad and his three brothers, who continued their father's cinema legacy from its humble beginnings in a chocolate shop in 1907.
