Rick Purdy Automotive Sales Manager is currently available for hire

-- Rick Purdy is a dynamic sales professional with a 28+ year record of achievement and demonstrated success in the Automotive Industry and Private Equity Exempt Markets. Proven sales growth and strong sales leadership skills. Exceptional mentor and coach. Tenacious in building business, securing sales staff loyalty, and forging strong relationships with customers. Professional public speaker and completely comfortable dealing with all levels of an organization from an entry level position through to the CEO and President.Highly-accomplished and profit-driven Automotive Executive/ Sales Manager with demonstrated success driving significant sales growth . Expertise encompasses providing operational leadership and strategic vision resulting in improved performance, increased productivity and efficiency, and increased sales and revenue. Background also includes proven track record of turning around low performing operations to restore profitability and dealership reputation.Find out more about me at www.purdy.ca