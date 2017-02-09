News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rick Purdy Automotive Sales Manager is currently available for hire
A seasoned professional with over 28 years experience in building superior sales teams .
Highly-accomplished and profit-driven Automotive Executive/ Sales Manager with demonstrated success driving significant sales growth . Expertise encompasses providing operational leadership and strategic vision resulting in improved performance, increased productivity and efficiency, and increased sales and revenue. Background also includes proven track record of turning around low performing operations to restore profitability and dealership reputation.
Find out more about me at www.purdy.ca
Contact
Rick Purdy
***@purdy.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse