 
News By Tag
* Automotive Sales manager
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Airdrie
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Rick Purdy Automotive Sales Manager is currently available for hire

A seasoned professional with over 28 years experience in building superior sales teams .
 
 
Rick Purdy
Rick Purdy
AIRDRIE, Alberta - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Rick Purdy is a dynamic sales professional with a 28+ year record of achievement and demonstrated success in the Automotive Industry and Private Equity Exempt Markets. Proven sales growth and strong sales leadership skills. Exceptional mentor and coach. Tenacious in building business, securing sales staff loyalty, and forging strong relationships with customers. Professional public speaker and completely comfortable dealing with all levels of an organization from an entry level position through to the CEO and President.

Highly-accomplished and profit-driven Automotive Executive/ Sales Manager with demonstrated success driving significant sales growth . Expertise encompasses providing operational leadership and strategic vision resulting in improved performance, increased productivity and efficiency, and increased sales and revenue. Background also includes proven track record of turning around low performing operations to restore profitability and dealership reputation.

Find out more about me at www.purdy.ca

Contact
Rick Purdy
***@purdy.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@purdy.ca Email Verified
Tags:Automotive Sales manager
Industry:Automotive
Location:Airdrie - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rick Purdy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share