Uply Media, Inc's Top Eight Business Credit Success Tips
Simple steps business owners can take to establish business credit and get approved for Up-to $250,000 financing sooner.
The biggest problem stresses Kyle Ransom, CEO of Uply Media, Inc is that over half of business owners who apply for business credit loans are most often denied. Ransom reveals that this is generally because of eight easy fixable requirements. However, most individuals attempting to establish business credit don't understand how-to package their financial credibility profile.
Uply Media, Inc's Top Eight Business Credit Success Tips:
1. Establish Corporate Profile
Setup the business as a separate legal entity. Make sure to incorporate the business by setting up an LLC or Inc Corporation. Do apply for an Employee Identification Number (EIN), this will be needed to apply for business credit.
2. Open A Bank Account In The Business Name
Setting up a bank account in the business name will separate the business owner's personal and business financials.
3. Establish A Business Phone Line
Have a business phone number that can be listed and verified.
4. Apply For Free D-U-N-S Number
Register the business with Dun & Bradstreet for a free D-U-N-S number. This will help with establishing a PAYDEX score to be used with business credit applications.
5. Establish Business Credit With Suppliers
Establish business credit with suppliers who report payment history to business credit bureaus.
6. Establish Business Credit With Vendors
Establish business credit with vendors who report payment history to business credit bureaus.
7. Open A Business Credit Card
Open a couple of business credit cards in the business name and not tied to the business owner's personal credit profile.
8. Pay All Bills On Time
Make sure to pay all business bills timely and never late to build excellent business credit in no time. As well as making sure to always pay personal bills timely and never late.
Even if you haven't been able to get approved for business credit before or turned down in the past. Uply Media, Inc experts have the knowledge and expertise to school you on "how-to structure your business" to increase approval chances.
At no cost, find out what your business needs to pre-qualify for up-to $250,000 business credit in minutes and complete the Business Credit Pre-Approval Form online or from your mobile phone while on the go.
