Paul Edward LLC Offers $100,000.00 in Free Services

-- Fort Lauderdale, FL – History is being made at PaulEdward LLC Headquarters. PAUL EDWARD LLC announced the debut of their most aggressive marketing campaign yet – offering $20,000.00 in free executive recruiting services to five new construction industry clients."In an effort to prove our system to the construction industry, we are offering our services to the first five US construction companies who respond to this offer… AT ABSOLUTELY NO COST," said Robert Smith, Managing Partner at Paul Edward LLC. "Our proprietary software searches the world for candidates that are passive, employed, accomplished, and of high quality and experience."Paul Edward LLC has created a unique system that identifies the best and brightest candidates, and pairs them with top construction employers throughout the US. These candidates are not unemployed job seekers, not people who have posted their resume online, and not people who would respond to online job advertisements.Paul Edward understands that companies need top talent to compete in today's economy. They deliver exceptional candidates who bring genuine value to your business. Their experienced staff participates in "project teams" to ensure successful searches – finding ideal candidates for your open positions. They also understand that your company culture is vital to your success. Partnering with you… they listen, they understand, and they implement. Paul Edward will learn about your short and long-term goals, and the type of person who succeeds in your organization. Through exhaustive research, comprehensive candidate vetting, and thorough reference checks, they will find your next perfect team member.