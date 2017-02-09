Country(s)
NYC Indie Film Fest to Launch Virtual Reality At Its 8th Annual 2017 Film Festival
In Partnership with REVRIE Immersive Works, NYC Indie Film Festival is Set to Bring a New Cinematic Experience to The Independent Film Community This Year
In 2016, more than 3,800 film enthusiasts attended the festival to screen a variety of films from over 39 countries, with 27%of invited filmmakers visiting from abroad. This year, NYC Indie FF hopes to attract an even bigger audience with the introduction of the new VR experience. In addition to the Festival's screenings, talks and sold-out events, Curator Mark Sternberg will produce a one day Virtual Reality Experience [Saturday, May 6 all day at Clinton Cameo Studios] for the Festival and its guest attendees spotlighting the newest trends – software and hardware; showcasing the newest animated and live action VR films; and once again give his sought-after VR presentation to the independent film community, which was widely popular in the 2016 Festival.
Speaking of community, NYC Indie FF is committed to bringing the best cinematic content to its audience, hence the addition of the VR experience. Maria Akay, Director, and Dennis Cieri, Executive Director, made the announcement after Sternberg agreed to the position late last year. The NYC Indie Film Festival is always eager to embrace fresh ideas and new technologies in filmmaker storytelling and is thrilled to have Curator Mark Sternberg on board this year. NYC Indie Film Festival will be receiving Virtual Reality video submissions until February 28th, submit to the website: http://bit.ly/
"We are excited about the potential of growth and added value that REVRIE Immersive Works brings," says Maria Akay, Director at NYC Indie FF.
For more details, requests, schedule and additional information about NYC Indie Film Fest's upcoming 8th Annual Indie Film Festival, please visit: www.nycindieff.com.
ABOUT NYC INDIE FILM FESTIVAL
The NYC Indie Film Festival provides a showcase for the best in independent cinema, including short films, feature films, documentaries, music videos, and animated works. To connect with NYC Indie Film Festival, please visit: www.nycindieff.com. / Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @nycindieff
