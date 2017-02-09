 
February 2017





DHPC Technologies Celebrates 25 Years

 
 
ABERDEEN, Md. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- DHPC this year celebrates its 25th anniversary!  In August 1992, David H. Pollock set out with a vision to build a company that provides valued consulting support to the US Army and other DoD entities in the areas of warning and countermeasure systems.  Mr. Pollock's belief was that DHPC's customers, teammates, and staff will be successful as long as DHPC remains true to its technological roots and continues to evolve its expertise to meet the challenges that lie ahead.  In the past 25 years, DHPC has provided significant services and innovative solutions to our Government customers.  DHPC continues Mr. Pollock's dedication to innovation, creativity and collaboration to provide our customers with practical solutions to challenging technical problems.

DHPC's success is evidence that our innovation, reputation, technical and operational support is nothing short of exceptional.  DHPC CEO Joseph Aletta remarked: "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our associates and our commitment to continual improvement in services offered, technical domains supported and the efficiency of programs and contracts managed.  To this day, DHPC is driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our founder, David H. Pollock, which has enabled us to push new boundaries in the engineering disciplines of laser design and application, electronics and technology forensics, countermeasure system testing and verification, specialized Counter-IED techniques and systems, and high-tech laboratory design and operation."

Since its inception, DHPC Technologies has recognized the importance of establishing and nurturing trusted relationships with government and industry partners. Today, we have a number of contract vehicles which can be utilized by most government agencies to obtain services and support from DHPC.

Find out more about DHPC at www.dhpctech.com

Contact
Marianne L. Berger
***@dhpctech.com
