DHPC Technologies Celebrates 25 Years
DHPC's success is evidence that our innovation, reputation, technical and operational support is nothing short of exceptional. DHPC CEO Joseph Aletta remarked: "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our associates and our commitment to continual improvement in services offered, technical domains supported and the efficiency of programs and contracts managed. To this day, DHPC is driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our founder, David H. Pollock, which has enabled us to push new boundaries in the engineering disciplines of laser design and application, electronics and technology forensics, countermeasure system testing and verification, specialized Counter-IED techniques and systems, and high-tech laboratory design and operation."
Since its inception, DHPC Technologies has recognized the importance of establishing and nurturing trusted relationships with government and industry partners. Today, we have a number of contract vehicles which can be utilized by most government agencies to obtain services and support from DHPC.
Find out more about DHPC at www.dhpctech.com
Marianne L. Berger
***@dhpctech.com
