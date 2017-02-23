Russell Finex industrial filters increase productivity at chocolate coatings manufacturer

End

-- To achieve the right premium taste and texture, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates uses filtration on any products with chocolate coatings.. Previously, traditional wire filter baskets were predominantly used for chocolate coatings filtration, but these had serious disadvantages. The filter baskets needed to be cleaned every other day, resulting in increased production downtime. The system also had to be continuously monitored making it difficult to carry out other important tasks.In search of a better solution, Gertrude Hawk Chocolates turned to the state-of-the-art self-cleaning Eco Filter system from Russell Finex. Supplying 4 units, the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® dismantles completely, eliminating the need to clean filtration baskets or change filter bags. With the self-cleaning design, cleaning the filter between batch runs is quick and easy. The units were customized with a Q-Tap valve to allow the sampling of freshly filtered material so the quality of the chocolate coatings can easily be monitored.Compared to the previous basket filtration method, these filters are saving the company a substantial amount of labor and downtime.Contact Russell Finex to learn more about the filtration equipment supplied to Gertrude Hawk, or discover how the company can help you meet your unique requirements.