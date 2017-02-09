 
Industry News





February 2017
Meet Author of " Hopatcong Vision Quest" Steve Lindahl

 
 
LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- - Saturday, March 25 from 9 AM to 3 PM at Our Lady Star of the Sea craft fair - 204 Espanong Rd - Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849

Hopatcong Vision Quest
https://www.amazon.com/Hopatcong-Vision-Quest-Steve-Lindahl-ebook/dp/B01M1O6NG1

Two drownings occur in Lake Hopatcong within days of each other, with similar circumstances. Diane is certain the deaths of her mother and of Ryan's wife were not accidents, despite the results of the official investigation. What she doesn't suspect is that the trail to the justice she seeks runs through a past life she and her friends shared hundreds of years earlier. With the help of a hypnotist, Diane, Ryan, and Martha look into their hidden memories. They learn that they lived in a Native American village on the shores of the waters that later became the lake they love.

Oota Dabun, Diane's counterpart in her past life, always dreamed of having a vision quest, a rite normally reserved for the young men of her village. This Lenape woman reaches for her dream in an unusual and compassionate fashion which teaches Diane a great deal about the capacity of the soul they share. Diane discovers relationships as well as repeating events, both of which provide clues that might lead to the justice she's after. Along the way she learns about life, love and the strength of the human soul
Source:
Tags:Solstice Publishing, Hopatcong Vision Quest, Steve Lindahl
Industry:Books
Location:Lake Hopatcong - New Jersey - United States
