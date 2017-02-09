News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BLACKLISTERS at Brelby Design Team – Don't Let the Quiet Win
Devon Mahon describes his role as prop and scenic designer as "a hoarders dream." "The show is set in a warehouse of categorized art, entertainment, and much more," he said. "It's a studio show," he added, "so it's pretty stripped down, but it is still quite a bit to take on and I'm very excited."
Clayton Caufman designed both the lighting and sound for Blacklisters. He is a company member at Brelby, one of the directors of Results May Vary, and half of The Radio Improv Project. This is his second time sound designing and the first time he is diving into the world of lighting design. He said, "As the lighting and sound designer I have two jobs. The first is to make sure the actors can be seen on stage. The second is to gather appropriate sound effects and create playlists for the preshow and intermission."
Mahon agreed, "It has some interesting content that can be quite topical for the future."
See is more insistent. "Blacklisters," she stressed, "will certainly challenge the viewpoints of the audience, questioning what makes humanity humane, why regulation and balance are necessary to resistance, and will bring out the uncomfortable natures in every one." She pointed out, "The latter is not such a bad thing if one is to realize the message of the story, and promise to make noise. Don't let the quiet win," she concluded.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Blacklisters plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse