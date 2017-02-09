BLACKLISTERS at Brelby Design Team – Don't Let the Quiet Win

The cast of Blacklisters

Cassandra Symonds

-- Costumer Kim See describes Brelby's upcomingas "disdainful and twisted." She describes herself as "thrilled to experiment with dystopian fashion and distressing for costuming." With a degree in Art Education, she has a strong focus of fiber arts and printmaking, so she says the process of creating full costumes has been a welcomed challenge and opportunity for growth. In addition to being a textile artist, See is a professional makeup artist, which she says plays second fiddle to the costuming process of, "as it has turned out," she said, "to be such an enjoyable walk down the dystopian lane." Also a self-described "huge fan" of (playwright)Luke Gomez's writing, " she "greatly anticipated this play since hearing the concept."Devon Mahon describes his role as prop and scenic designer as "a hoarders dream." "The show is set in a warehouse of categorized art, entertainment, and much more," he said. "It's a studio show," he added, "so it's pretty stripped down, but it is still quite a bit to take on and I'm very excited."Clayton Caufman designed both the lighting and sound forHe is a company member at Brelby, one of the directors of Results May Vary, and half of The Radio Improv Project. This is his second time sound designing and the first time he is diving into the world of lighting design. He said, "As the lighting and sound designer I have two jobs. The first is to make sure the actors can be seen on stage. The second is to gather appropriate sound effects and create playlists for the preshow and intermission."He added, "People should come see this show because it is a moving piece of theatre that will really make you think."Mahon agreed, "It has some interesting content that can be quite topical for the future."See is more insistent. "," she stressed, "will certainly challenge the viewpoints of the audience, questioning what makes humanity humane, why regulation and balance are necessary to resistance, and will bring out the uncomfortable natures in every one." She pointed out, "The latter is not such a bad thing if one is to realize the message of the story, and promise to make noise. Don't let the quiet win," she concluded.Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.