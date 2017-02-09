News By Tag
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series
3D Scanners designed to meet the highest needs of engineers worldwide.
· Heavy Duty Quadro - The first scanner capable of scanning in almost all conditions
o Two adjustable scanning ranges & four 5megapixel cameras
o Three LED structural light sources (red, green & blue)
· Heavy Duty Optima - Professional 3D solution at an affordable price
o Precise measurements, high point density & large scanning volume
o High powered, long-ling LED blue light source
· Heavy Duty Basic – Perfect 3D scanning at the best price
o Two high quality 1.3megapixel cameras
o Blue LED light source
The Heavy Duty 3D Scanner line provides users with a dedicated solution for factories, small companies and all types of production lines. According to Dan Perreault, President of NeoMetrix Technologies, "The EvixScan products are a great compliment to our existing offerings from both Creaform and Geomagic software which provide users the capability to seamlessly combine live scan data processing, CAD design, robust 3D point and mesh editing, assembly construction, and 2D drawing creation."
Customer Satisfaction:
Many customers have already benefited from purchasing EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series. Metapol, a Polish supplier and manufacturer of high-quality industrial products, recently used EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series for quality control and reverse engineering. EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series has enabled Metapol to become much more efficient in production.
According to one executive at the firm, "The 3D scanning process reduced the time to launch commercial production by 300% and lowered costs by 10,000€ per quarter due to the time saved."
EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series Availability:
EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series is available for purchase now as part of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.'s commitment to deliver the latest product in additive manufacturing. EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series is available for purchase at http://3dscanningservices.net/
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series:
· Contact NeoMetrix via the company website:
http://3dscanningservices.net/
OR
· Visit their webpage for the Heavy Duty Scanner Series:
http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and EvixScan 3D's Heavy Duty 3D Scanner Series are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh | Inside & Marketing Specialist
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
