February 2017
Captcha Initiative "Three words can save a life"

The world is witnessing, in the light of all the rapid technological developments, a technological evolution concerning the means through which we access information via the World Wide Web.
 
 
AMMAN, Jordan - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The world is witnessing, in the light of all the rapid technological developments, a technological evolution concerning the means through which we access information via the World Wide Web. Unfortunately, a few of us seem to realize the importance of first aid in our daily lives, especially in case of an accident. Nonetheless, people, particularly the Jordanians, are inclined to read and look into a variety of educational information they find enjoyable and easy to understand. These become even more significant if they are linked to means of saving our lives or that of others, which makes knowledge of them something necessary and inevitable.

The idea behind the Captcha idea and initiative, which mainly involves verification codes/letters, was launched by the Jordan Red Crescent given the immense need to spread knowledge and raise awareness on the importance of first aid among different segments of society. Of course, the best way to reach the youth and the future generations is through the Internet. By approaching many websites that are of wide popularity in Jordan and using Captcha, or verification codes, to get access, the Jordan Red Crescent did something very clever. Instead of using random letters to verify that the user is real and not a robot, these captcha codes were actual three word sentences that offer useful information on first aid. Through this very simple idea, the initiative contributes to educating a larger segment of society, especially the youngsters, on the vitality of first aid knowledge and awareness.

As a result, many websites began adopting the Captcha initiative on their official pages since Sunday the 12th of February 2017.

Dr. Mohammed Mutlak Hadid, General President of Jordan Red Crescent, expressed his delight with the official launching of Captcha, an initiative that has a promising ability to minimize the severity or damage of an accident while also raising awareness about first aid, which must be considered in case of any emergency.

For more information, please visit www.lifesavingcaptcha.com

Basmah Al Qasim
Source:The Red Crescent
