News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Captcha Initiative "Three words can save a life"
The world is witnessing, in the light of all the rapid technological developments, a technological evolution concerning the means through which we access information via the World Wide Web.
The idea behind the Captcha idea and initiative, which mainly involves verification codes/letters, was launched by the Jordan Red Crescent given the immense need to spread knowledge and raise awareness on the importance of first aid among different segments of society. Of course, the best way to reach the youth and the future generations is through the Internet. By approaching many websites that are of wide popularity in Jordan and using Captcha, or verification codes, to get access, the Jordan Red Crescent did something very clever. Instead of using random letters to verify that the user is real and not a robot, these captcha codes were actual three word sentences that offer useful information on first aid. Through this very simple idea, the initiative contributes to educating a larger segment of society, especially the youngsters, on the vitality of first aid knowledge and awareness.
As a result, many websites began adopting the Captcha initiative on their official pages since Sunday the 12th of February 2017.
Dr. Mohammed Mutlak Hadid, General President of Jordan Red Crescent, expressed his delight with the official launching of Captcha, an initiative that has a promising ability to minimize the severity or damage of an accident while also raising awareness about first aid, which must be considered in case of any emergency.
For more information, please visit www.lifesavingcaptcha.com
Media Contact
Basmah Al Qasim
***@jwt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse