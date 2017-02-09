 
News By Tag
* Dementia Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dacula
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Living with Dementia-A Three-Part Educational Series Presented by Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill

Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill Launches Three-Part Educational Series, March 7 – April 4
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Dementia Care

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Dacula - Georgia - US

DACULA, Ga. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, the entire family faces a new and unfamiliar set of challenges: coping with personality changes, helping the person with dementia maintain a sense of purpose and quality of life, and enlisting support and the right professional care when the time comes.

To help families navigate these challenges, Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill, an assisted living and memory care community in Dacula, is offering "Living with Dementia," a three-part educational series addressing many of these challenges:

Part 1: Understanding Dementia
Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

A look at how dementia affects the brain and behavior. How the diagnosis affects the entire family. Attendees will learn about coping strategies and tools for maintaining the best possible quality of life for their loved ones.

Part 2: Virtual Dementia Experience
Monday, March 20 at 3-7:30 p.m.

Attendees experience first-hand what it's like to live with dementia. This sensory simulation activity helps participants become more confident and effective caregivers.

Part 3: The Arbor Advantage
Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will learn how the Arbor Terrace community and its staff of trained caregivers help residents with dementia live each day with purpose and joy.

All of the events will take place at Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill, 3581 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019.  The programs are free and open to the public. A complimentary dinner will be served.

To attend, please RSVP by Sunday, March 5, 2017 by email to selsberry@arborcompany.com or call (770) 999-0421.

###

About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com

For more information, contact:

Bernadette Davis (mailto:bernadette.davis@me.com?subject=Arbor%20Terrace%20...), 469-786-0069

Bernadette Davis Communications for The Arbor Company

Contact
Bernadette Davis
***@me.com
End
Source:Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:Dementia Care
Industry:Health
Location:Dacula - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bernadette Davis Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share