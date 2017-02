Living with Dementia-A Three-Part Educational Series Presented by Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill

Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill Launches Three-Part Educational Series, March 7 – April 4

-- When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, the entire family faces a new and unfamiliar set of challenges: coping with personality changes, helping the person with dementia maintain a sense of purpose and quality of life, and enlisting support and the right professional care when the time comes.To help families navigate these challenges, Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill, an assisted living and memory care community in Dacula, is offering "Living with Dementia," a three-part educational series addressing many of these challenges:Part 1: Understanding DementiaTuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.A look at how dementia affects the brain and behavior. How the diagnosis affects the entire family. Attendees will learn about coping strategies and tools for maintaining the best possible quality of life for their loved ones.Part 2: Virtual Dementia ExperienceMonday, March 20 at 3-7:30 p.m.Attendees experience first-hand what it's like to live with dementia. This sensory simulation activity helps participants become more confident and effective caregivers.Part 3: The Arbor AdvantageTuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.Attendees will learn how the Arbor Terrace community and its staff of trained caregivers help residents with dementia live each day with purpose and joy.All of the events will take place at Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill, 3581 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019. The programs are free and open to the public. A complimentary dinner will be served.To attend, please RSVP by Sunday, March 5, 2017 by email to selsberry@arborcompany.com or call (770) 999-0421.###About The Arbor Company:The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in eleven states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com For more information, contact:Bernadette Davis ( mailto:bernadette.davis@ me.com?subject= Arbor%20Terrace% 20... ), 469-786-0069Bernadette Davis Communications for The Arbor Company