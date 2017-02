eden & zoe Announces The Endless Summer 2017 Spring/Summer Collection

"These are the days of the endless summer, these are the days, the time is now. There is no past, there's only future, there's only here, there's only now." - Van Morrison

eden & zoe SS 2017

-- eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to announcecollection of dresses, skirts, cardigans and jackets for Spring/Summer 2017. The entire collection, priced from $50-$88, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com.is the inspiration behind the new collection. "How wonderful would it be to follow the summer up and down the world, making it endless," states Founder and Designer, Melissa Wang. "From the beautiful long days in the English countryside, to the tropical beach sunsets in Thailand, to the lush summer landscapes of New Zealand, and to the stunning sunrises over the Hawaiian mountains – the possibilities."In this collection, Wang combined the company's signature classic knits with various cotton and jersey fabrics to design flowing summer dresses and skirts, as well as playful outfits for both boys and girls. The collection also includes "couture" requests from Wang's three daughters: Eden for a "beautiful white dress", Zoe for a "summer dress with flowers", and Elise for a "princess tutu dress". "Designing together with my daughters was both fun and exhausting,"says Wang. "Little girls know exactly what they like!"For SS2017, eden & zoe features their classic palette of grey, pink and white, while adding a lovely purple for girls and a striking blue for boys. Each piece is made from 100% cotton for comfort and versatility. Sizing runs from newborn up to size 12.To view the collection, please visit www.edenandzoe.com