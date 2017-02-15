 
News By Tag
* Kidswear
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


eden & zoe Announces The Endless Summer 2017 Spring/Summer Collection

"These are the days of the endless summer, these are the days, the time is now. There is no past, there's only future, there's only here, there's only now." - Van Morrison
 
 
eden & zoe SS 2017
eden & zoe SS 2017
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- eden & zoe, the exquisite knitwear brand for children is pleased to announce The Endless Summer collection of dresses, skirts, cardigans and jackets for Spring/Summer 2017. The entire collection, priced from $50-$88, is available for purchase on www.edenandzoe.com.

The Endless Summer is the inspiration behind the new collection.  "How wonderful would it be to follow the summer up and down the world, making it endless," states Founder and Designer, Melissa Wang. "From the beautiful long days in the English countryside, to the tropical beach sunsets in Thailand, to the lush summer landscapes of New Zealand, and to the stunning sunrises over the Hawaiian mountains – the possibilities."

In this collection, Wang combined the company's signature classic knits with various cotton and jersey fabrics to design flowing summer dresses and skirts, as well as playful outfits for both boys and girls. The collection also includes "couture" requests from Wang's three daughters: Eden for a "beautiful white dress", Zoe for a "summer dress with flowers", and Elise for a "princess tutu dress".  "Designing together with my daughters was both fun and exhausting," says Wang. "Little girls know exactly what they like!"

For SS2017, eden & zoe features their classic palette of grey, pink and white, while adding a lovely purple for girls and a striking blue for boys. Each piece is made from 100% cotton for comfort and versatility. Sizing runs from newborn up to size 12.

To view the collection, please visit www.edenandzoe.com.

Contact
Marisa Ryan Public Relations
***@marisaryanpr.com
End
Source:eden & zoe
Email:***@marisaryanpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Kidswear, Fashion
Industry:Apparel
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 15, 2017
Marisa Ryan Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share