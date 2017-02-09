News By Tag
New 2016 ez1095 ACA Software Offers 1095 Form White Paper Printing for Ease Of Use
2016 ez1095 software has been updated to print on plain white paper for Human Recourses satisfaction. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at www.halfpricesoft.com
"ez1095 2016 software has been released for printing ACA forms 1095C & 1094C, 1095B & 1094B on plain white paper to assist HR staff." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 2016 ACA form software is easy-to-use and flexible. Developer's created this software to adhere to the requirements by the government to file forms 1094 and 1095 starting in 2016. ez1095 software's graphical interface allows customers to set up company, add employees, add forms and print forms soon after download. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The main features include:
- Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Print recipient copies in PDF format.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support unlimited number of recipients.
- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
