 
News By Tag
* Bone Growth
* Healing Therapies
* Biomimetic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Rochelle
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Designing Bone Healing Therapies That Better Mimic Regeneration

 
 
BioResearch Open Access
BioResearch Open Access
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bone Growth
* Healing Therapies
* Biomimetic

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* New Rochelle - New York - US

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The range of biomimetic approaches to promote bone growth that are at the core of current bone healing therapies need to more closely emulate natural regenerative mechanisms. A review of biomimetic strategies to help heal bone defects, with an emphasis on cell transplantation, is published in BioResearch Open Access, a peer-reviewed open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the BioResearch Open Access (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/biores.2016.0044) website.

In the article entitled "Biomimetics of Bone Implants: The Regenerative Road (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/biores.2016.0044)," Derrick Wan, MD and a team of researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine and Stanford University, California, examine the mechanical stability of bone implants and the effectiveness and challenges of grafts based on soluble bone minerals, structural proteins that comprise the extracellular matrix, or implants containing active cell populations.

"This article provides a comprehensive review of the literature and current implant products. The focus on biomimetics for regenerative strategies provides a new and exciting avenue for research," says BioResearch Open Access Editor Jane Taylor, PhD, Edinburgh Medical School: Biomedical Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

About the Journal
BioResearch Open Access (http://www.liebertpub.com/biores) is a peer-reviewed open access journal led by Editor-in-Chief Robert Lanza, MD, Head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine and Chief Scientific Officer, Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Marlborough, MA), and Editor Jane Taylor, PhD, Edinburgh Medical School: Biomedical Sciences, University of Edinburgh. The Journal provides a new rapid-publication forum for a broad range of scientific topics including molecular and cellular biology, tissue engineering and biomaterials, bioengineering, regenerative medicine, stem cells, gene therapy, systems biology, genetics, biochemistry, virology, microbiology, and neuroscience. All articles have rapid online publication and are fully open access and posted on PubMed Central. All journal content is available on the BioResearch Open Access website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many areas of science and biomedical research, including DNA and Cell Biology, Tissue Engineering, Stem Cells and Development, Human Gene Therapy, HGT Methods, and HGT Clinical Development, and AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
End
Source:Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
Email:***@liebertpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Bone Growth, Healing Therapies, Biomimetic
Industry:Medical
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mary Ann Libert, Inc., publishers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share