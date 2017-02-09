News By Tag
Samaritan Ministries Nears Building Fund Goal of $120k
Share this: Samaritan Ministries in Bunnell has received a $75k donation from one donor, putting them closer to reaching their building fund goal of $120k. @SMFlagler
Samaritan Ministries was foundedin 2001 toserve Flagler County's single mothers and women in transition. The organization provides advocacy, training, mentoring, support groups, budget counseling, car care, food, free seminars and social gatherings for their clients. While this organization does not accept government funds, it solely operates based on individual and church support, as well as private foundation grants.
The 501c3 charity continues to seek funds to purchase a home for women and children in transition. They have set a goal of at least $120,000 and believe they have found a home, which is ideal, located in the heart of Bunnell. Since their "Save The Starfish" Soiree in 2015 and the "Raising The Roof-The Time is NOW" Banquet and Silent Auction in October last year, they have been blessed by many donations pushing them toward their goal.
"Since last year, our building fund has increased to a total of over $93,000, with approximately 75% of this total coming from one anonymous donor," said Lorraine. "This donation is truly a huge stepping stone for our ministry's goal of purchasing a home. We are unbelievably blessed!"
Samaritan Ministries is a refuge of hope and healing for those who are hurting by providing a safe and nurturing environment for those who are overcome by life's problems. The ministry accomplishes this by providing the means they will need to make positive choices in their lives. Samaritan Ministries' mission statement is:"Samaritan Ministries walks beside abused, homeless and impoverished women, providing social, economic, and vocational support: helping women to change their lives for a better today and tomorrow."
For anyone that would like to contribute to Samaritan Ministries' goal of purchasing this much-needed transition home and become a part of the Samaritan Ministries support family, they can be reached at 386-437-4372, or4751 E SR-100, #5, Bunnell, Florida. They can also be found online at http://www.samaritanministriesflagler.org or www.facebook.com/
Samaritan Ministries
