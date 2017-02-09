News By Tag
New Workshops Empower Women to Redefine Their Identities
BeHER Circles use innovative techniques to help women reinvent their careers and relationships
That's why BeHER, a Manhattan-based therapy and life-coaching practice for women, is launching BeHER Circles, a new group program designed to help women answer the questions: "Who am I?" and "Who am I meant to be?" BeHER Circles are made for women who are ready to write the next chapter of their lives. We help them develop strategies to leave old habits behind and support them as they take bold steps forward.
BeHER Circles are made for women who want to:
- Switch their career or reboot it after time off
- Reinvigorate a relationship or find the courage to leave one that isn't working
- Tap in to desires, dreams, or old passions they've neglected for too long
- Rediscover their true identity and purpose after experiencing a loss or major life change
"We often wrap ourselves up in identities that suit those around us or that simply feel safe," says Diana Gasperoni, LCSW, creator of BeHER Circles. "Although it may be painful, when we peel back the layers of these carefully constructed personas, we are finally free to become our most authentic selves and live fuller, more expressive lives. By doing this work in a group, we have the opportunity try out new ways of expressing ourselves and get feedback in a safe, supportive environment."
BeHER Circles include no more than eight participants and meet in person for 90 minutes every week for eight weeks. At each session, a licensed, professional BeHER therapist will challenge group members to give voice to their aspirations and talk about the things that are holding them back. Attendees are encouraged to listen to one another intently and help each woman shift her thought processes so she can move forward and grow. Through homework assignments and check-ins with the therapist, participants will have the opportunity to practice new behaviors and reflect on their progress.
The program cost is $719. The 8-week courses begin in early and mid-March. To learn more or sign up, visit: www.BeHER-NOW.com/
About BeHER
Created by Diana Gasperoni, LCSW, the BeHER practice combines psychotherapy and life coaching to help women to work through personal challenges so they can live fuller, richer lives. Diana and her team of licensed professional therapists work with women struggling with depression, anxiety, major life and career changes, and relationship issues through individual and group sessions held in-person or online. Diana Gasperoni, a licensed psychotherapist and yoga instructor, has been in private practice in New York for 12 years and works with a hand-selected team of like-minded women therapists in New York City and Philadelphia. Learn more at: www.BeHER-NOW.com.
Contact
Diana Gasperoni, LCSW
Owner, BeHER
***@beher-now.com
