LiceDoctors Head Lice Service of Las Vegas Launches in Reno, Nevada
National lice removal service, LiceDoctors, currently active in Las Vegas, Nevada, launches in Reno. The demand for personalized, at home, professional lice service dictated that the company open its second location in Nevada.
Owner, Wendy Beck and her husband, Dr. Stephen Beck are responsible for the safe and effective elimination of 300,000 cases of head. Dr. Beck is a board-certified physician and is the company's medical director. Over 20 years ago, he realized that chemical treatments were no effective in eliminating head lice in his patients.After extensive study, he devised a treatment protocol that works to eliminate all lice and their eggs.
Ms.Beck says that after seeing the need and success of their treatment in Las Vegas, "It was clearly time to expand to Reno. We want to help as many families as we can. We know how frustrating it can be for families to find and eliminate lice. It takes a level of expertise to be able to find tiny bugs and eggs that camouflage in the hair. It's a shame that parents often waste time and money on chemical treatments that many times do not work. A simple serach online of 'super lice' reveals that lice have mutated and are resistant to these chemicals."
LiceDoctors dispatches technicians to clients' homes to provide absolute privacy and maximum convenience for the family. Ms. Beck emphasizes, "House calls allow the family the most flexibility. When one child is finished he or she can return to regular activities. Our technicians work thoroughly and efficiently so that the total cost is lower than most any other option and our treatment is guaranteed to work!"
The company treats families in the Reno area in Carson City, Cold Springs, Crystal Bay, Fallon, Indian Hills, Gardnerville Ranchos, Lake Taho, Sparks, Virginia City, Sout Lake Tahoe, and more.
LiceDoctors recognizes that when you find head lice, you want someone to come to you as soon as possible. The company offers its services from early morning to late night and has a lice expert who answers your call until after midnight. Call LiceDoctors, your flexible, convenient, and confidential lice treatment service in Reno at 775-525-8644 and online at http://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
