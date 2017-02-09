 
News By Tag
* lice removal Reno
* lice Las Vegas
* Reno lice treatment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reno
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

LiceDoctors Head Lice Service of Las Vegas Launches in Reno, Nevada

National lice removal service, LiceDoctors, currently active in Las Vegas, Nevada, launches in Reno. The demand for personalized, at home, professional lice service dictated that the company open its second location in Nevada.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* lice removal Reno
* lice Las Vegas
* Reno lice treatment

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Reno - Nevada - US

RENO, Nev. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- LiceDoctors Nevada lice treatment service now has a second home: Reno. After much success treating and eliminating lice in families in Las Vegas, the company has decided to open to families in the Reno area, as well.

Owner, Wendy Beck and  her husband, Dr. Stephen Beck are responsible for the safe and effective elimination of 300,000 cases of head. Dr. Beck is a board-certified physician and is the company's medical director. Over 20 years ago, he realized that chemical treatments were no effective in eliminating head lice in his patients.After extensive study, he devised a treatment protocol that works to eliminate all lice and their eggs.

Ms.Beck says that after seeing the need and success of their treatment in Las Vegas, "It was clearly time to expand to Reno. We want to help as many families as we can. We know how frustrating it can be for families to find and eliminate lice. It takes a level of expertise to be able to find tiny bugs and eggs that camouflage in the hair. It's a shame that parents often waste time and money on chemical treatments that many times do not work. A simple serach online of 'super lice' reveals that lice have mutated and are resistant to these chemicals."

LiceDoctors dispatches technicians to clients' homes to provide absolute privacy and maximum convenience for the family. Ms. Beck emphasizes, "House calls allow the family the most flexibility. When one child is finished he or she can return to regular activities. Our technicians work thoroughly and efficiently so that the total cost is lower than most any other option and our treatment is guaranteed to work!"

The company treats families in the Reno area in Carson City, Cold Springs, Crystal Bay, Fallon, Indian Hills, Gardnerville Ranchos, Lake Taho, Sparks, Virginia City, Sout Lake Tahoe, and more.

LiceDoctors recognizes that when you find head lice, you want someone to come to you as soon as possible. The company offers its services from early morning to late night and has a lice expert who answers your call until after midnight. Call LiceDoctors, your flexible, convenient, and confidential lice treatment service in Reno at 775-525-8644 and online at http://www.licedoctors.com/nevada/reno-lice-treatment-ser....  Service in Las Vegas can be obtained at your convenience by calling 702-472-8707.

Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Source:LiceDoctors
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:lice removal Reno, lice Las Vegas, Reno lice treatment
Industry:Health
Location:Reno - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LiceDoctors Head Lice Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share