Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

See Europe Like You Have Never Seen Before

Trippin Traveller introduces new photography, art, and contemporary dance Europe tours
 
 
Amsterdam
Amsterdam
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Being enthusiastic proponents of experiential and culture-discovery tours, Trippin Traveller is delighted to announce a brand new set of Europe tours. Focusing on unique themes like the art of graffiti, contemporary dance, and creative photography, these tours are meant to give travelers a different look at European culture.

These fixed departure tours will take travelers across buzzing, happening cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, and Hamburg. The tours include hands-on sessions with artistes, short workshops, and interactions with like-minded people to bubble up ideas.

Smitha Murthy, the co-founder of Trippin Traveller says, "These tours are meant to not just delight a casual traveler but are also meant to be serious experiences for the artist in you. Not only do they provide a different perspective of European cities and culture but also gives an opportunity to add to existing skill-sets. Operated by our tour partner, these tours are carefully curated, taking you to the heart of cities like Amsterdam or Berlin. This is a cultural experience not to be missed."

Stretching for a week or 10 days on average these new Europe tours can be an ideal vacation that's not just relaxing and exciting but also doubles up as a learning curve. The "Art and the Cities" (http://www.trippintraveller.com/tours/europe-art-tour/) tour takes you to The Netherlands and Berlin where you get to explore the nuances of art ranging from classic paintings in galleries to modern street works through workshops and interactions with leading figures in the art world. The "Contemporary Dance Tour" (http://www.trippintraveller.com/tours/contemporary-dance-...) is a nine-day sojourn that takes you to four different cities and is a combination of workshops and performances. The "Shutterbug Clicks" tour is a week-long photography safari that lets you explore lens usage, exposure tricks and delve into street photography.

Trippin Traveller, offers customized offbeat travel and eco-friendly tours in India and worldwide. This India-based company operates as a marketplace for eclectic travel experiences and cultural exchanges to amazing destinations from responsible tour operators.

Trippin Traveller also offers travelers consultancy services, becoming their personal travel concierge, and helping to plan, book, and organize their travel.

About Trippin Traveller:

Trippin Traveller is a leading start-up offering customized offbeat and eco-friendly tours with a focus on responsible travel. Founded by two young women travelers, Trippin Traveller aims to become India's premier online portal for responsible travel.

For more information, please visit http://trippintraveller.com/

Media Contact
Smitha Murthy
+917899603009
***@trippintraveller.com
Source:Trippin Traveller
Email:***@trippintraveller.com
Posted By:***@trippintraveller.com Email Verified
