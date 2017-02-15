News By Tag
See Europe Like You Have Never Seen Before
Trippin Traveller introduces new photography, art, and contemporary dance Europe tours
These fixed departure tours will take travelers across buzzing, happening cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, and Hamburg. The tours include hands-on sessions with artistes, short workshops, and interactions with like-minded people to bubble up ideas.
Smitha Murthy, the co-founder of Trippin Traveller says, "These tours are meant to not just delight a casual traveler but are also meant to be serious experiences for the artist in you. Not only do they provide a different perspective of European cities and culture but also gives an opportunity to add to existing skill-sets. Operated by our tour partner, these tours are carefully curated, taking you to the heart of cities like Amsterdam or Berlin. This is a cultural experience not to be missed."
Stretching for a week or 10 days on average these new Europe tours can be an ideal vacation that's not just relaxing and exciting but also doubles up as a learning curve. The "Art and the Cities" (http://www.trippintraveller.com/
Trippin Traveller, offers customized offbeat travel and eco-friendly tours in India and worldwide. This India-based company operates as a marketplace for eclectic travel experiences and cultural exchanges to amazing destinations from responsible tour operators.
Trippin Traveller also offers travelers consultancy services, becoming their personal travel concierge, and helping to plan, book, and organize their travel.
Trippin Traveller is a leading start-up offering customized offbeat and eco-friendly tours with a focus on responsible travel. Founded by two young women travelers, Trippin Traveller aims to become India's premier online portal for responsible travel.
For more information, please visit http://trippintraveller.com/
Media Contact
Smitha Murthy
+917899603009
***@trippintraveller.com
