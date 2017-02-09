News By Tag
Online Booking and Reservation System, by Cedcommerce, up for grabs now
Cedcommerce booking and reservation extension provide the turnkey booking solution that caters all the business types - Hotels, Rentals, Event Organization etc.
"Upon installation the Online Booking and Reservation on your Magento Site, it enables you to book tickets and make reservation for your services. It has a user-friendly interface and an engaging dashboards that makes it extremely easy to manage all the aspects of the extension" said, one developer who worked on the product.
1- Business Types Supported:
The Online booking and Reservation System is great solution for the booking industry whose success depends upon the most effective utilization of their resources. The extension can be used by businesses of diverse types Hotels, Rentals, Event Organization, Cinemas, Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Cab Service etc. And even individuals – Doctor, Massage Therapist, Dentist, Aesthetician, Hairdresser, Lawyers, Stylist, Chef, Dance Instructors etc. - also can use this extension to effectively utilize their time and resources.
2- Specifications and Features:
Also, the Online Booking and reservation System is Mobile ready, SEO friendly and extremely customizable. It is compatible with all the Magento supported payment gateways and has smart search and advance filter options to help reach customers to their desired results immediately.
3- Availability:
The extension can be purchased from Cedcommerce website. To know more about the Online Booking and Reservation System extension and purchasing it, visit us: www.cedcommerce.com/
Also, The Online Booking and Reservation MARKETPLACE system will be released soon
Cedcommerce Inc,
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
