Online Booking and Reservation System, by Cedcommerce, up for grabs now

Cedcommerce booking and reservation extension provide the turnkey booking solution that caters all the business types - Hotels, Rentals, Event Organization etc.

Contact

Cedcommerce Inc,

8888820953

marketing@cedcommerce.com Cedcommerce Inc,8888820953

End

-- Cedcommerce on Wednesday released its Online Booking and Reservation extension for Magento 1.0 and 2.0 users. The company after due deliberations and rigorous testing released the product, which is a highly sought after software given the increased in numbers of event goers." said, one developer who worked on the product.The Online booking and Reservation System is great solution for the booking industry whose success depends upon the most effective utilization of their resources. The extension can be used by businesses of diverse types Hotels, Rentals, Event Organization, Cinemas, Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Cab Service etc. And even individuals – Doctor, Massage Therapist, Dentist, Aesthetician, Hairdresser, Lawyers, Stylist, Chef, Dance Instructors etc. - also can use this extension to effectively utilize their time and resources.Also, the Online Booking and reservation System is Mobile ready, SEO friendly and extremely customizable. It is compatible with all the Magento supported payment gateways and has smart search and advance filter options to help reach customers to their desired results immediately.The extension can be purchased from Cedcommerce website. To know more about the Online Booking and Reservation System extension and purchasing it, visit us: www.cedcommerce.com/booking-and-reservation-system/ ( http://cedcommerce.com/ booking-and- reservation- system/ Also, The Online Booking and Reservation MARKETPLACE system will be released soon