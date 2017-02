Buy a Home Under Market Value to Meet Your Family Needs and Budget!

Buy a Foreclosed Property and Fix it Up Just Like You See on HGTV

-- The average family is being left behind and the home "Affordability Gap" is widening. NYC properties appreciated at an average rate of 10% year over year according to the NYS Association of Realtors. Interest rates have leaped .75% to 1% higher since Nov 2016 to present. All of a sudden, if you were pre-approved for a home last year at $400K, that same home has slipped outside your budget because your payments went up almost $400/month or the amount you were qualified for has just dropped by $25,000.This event will attempt to strengthen your purchasing power by:Enabling you to purchase Bank owner properties at or below market valueStreamline the process for renovation by having specialist from Home Depot and Lowe's on hand to guide you through the processA HUD consultant will be on hand to explain how they protect your rights throughout the renovation process so you get the work done according to standards before the contractors is paid.Island Advantage Realty, one of the largest management companies of Foreclosures in NYC will have published inventory of 400 units plus 30-40 pre-market properties just for this event. Check out this Video, it explains all about the coming seminar: Click here to view Video: https://vimeo.com/ 203947668 Space is limited, so register TODAY! https://firsthome.ticketleap.com/foreclosure-deals/Event Info: 25th Feb 2017, 12:30 PM to 3 PM128-04 Liberty Ave. Richmond Hill, NY 11419.