Buy a Home Under Market Value to Meet Your Family Needs and Budget!
Buy a Foreclosed Property and Fix it Up Just Like You See on HGTV
This event will attempt to strengthen your purchasing power by:
Enabling you to purchase Bank owner properties at or below market value
Streamline the process for renovation by having specialist from Home Depot and Lowe's on hand to guide you through the process
A HUD consultant will be on hand to explain how they protect your rights throughout the renovation process so you get the work done according to standards before the contractors is paid.
Island Advantage Realty, one of the largest management companies of Foreclosures in NYC will have published inventory of 400 units plus 30-40 pre-market properties just for this event. Check out this Video, it explains all about the coming seminar: Click here to view Video: https://vimeo.com/
Space is limited, so register TODAY! https://firsthome.ticketleap.com/
Event Info: 25th Feb 2017, 12:30 PM to 3 PM
128-04 Liberty Ave. Richmond Hill, NY 11419.
