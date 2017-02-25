 
News By Tag
* Buy a foreclosure
* Buy and Renovate
* Great Deals on Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Queens
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Buy a Home Under Market Value to Meet Your Family Needs and Budget!

Buy a Foreclosed Property and Fix it Up Just Like You See on HGTV
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The average family is being left behind and the home "Affordability Gap" is widening.  NYC properties appreciated at an average rate of 10% year over year according to the NYS Association of Realtors. Interest rates have leaped .75% to 1% higher since Nov 2016 to present.  All of a sudden, if you were pre-approved for a home last year at $400K, that same home has slipped outside your budget because your payments went up almost $400/month or the amount you were qualified for has just dropped by $25,000.

This event will attempt to strengthen your purchasing power by:

Enabling you to purchase Bank owner properties at or below market value

Streamline the process for renovation by having specialist from Home Depot and Lowe's on hand to guide you through the process

A HUD consultant will be on hand to explain how they protect your rights throughout the renovation process so you get the work done according to standards before the contractors is paid.

Island Advantage Realty, one of the largest management companies of Foreclosures in NYC will have published inventory of 400 units plus 30-40 pre-market properties just for this event.   Check out this Video, it explains all about the coming seminar: Click here to view Video:  https://vimeo.com/203947668



Space is limited, so register TODAY! https://firsthome.ticketleap.com/foreclosure-deals/

Event Info: 25th Feb 2017, 12:30 PM to 3 PM

128-04 Liberty Ave. Richmond Hill, NY 11419.

Contact
555 Broadhollow Rd, Ste. 3
Melville, NY 11747
***@primelending.com
End
Source:Prime Lending, Island Advantage Realty
Email:***@primelending.com Email Verified
Tags:Buy a foreclosure, Buy and Renovate, Great Deals on Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Homebuyer Seminar for First-Time Buyers & Veteran PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share